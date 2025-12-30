Not Abhishek Sharma! Ishan Kishan set to lead SRH in IPL 2026 in Pat Cummins' absence; Here's why

As Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) prepare for their high-octane IPL 2026 season opener against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 28, a major shift in leadership has emerged as skipper Pat Cummins is still recovering from a back injury sustained during the 2025-26 Ashes series.

While many expected the explosive young opener Abhishek Sharma to step in for the injured Pat Cummins, reports now indicate that India’s T20 World Cup hero, Ishan Kishan, is the frontrunner to lead SRH in the initial stages of IPL 2026.



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Leadership Change At SRH Due To Cummins' Injury

Regular skipper Pat Cummins, who famously led SRH to the 2024 final, is currently sidelined with a lumbar stress back injury. The injury, which has plagued him since the 2025-26 Ashes series, forced him to miss the recently concluded T20 World Cup and has delayed his arrival for the 19th edition of the IPL.

There remains no clear timeline for his return to competitive cricket, leaving the franchise without clarity on when the Australian all-rounder will join the squad for IPL 2026.

Why Ishan Kishan?

With Cummins likely out for the initial phase of the IPL 2026 season, the SRH management, led by Kavya Maran, faced a critical decision: reward the homegrown loyalty of Abhishek Sharma or opt for the veteran experience of Ishan Kishan.

According to a Times Of India report, the SRH management has had a discussion regarding the captaincy and Ishan has been identified as the most suitable candidate to lead the franchise in Cummins absence.

While Abhishek Sharma has been the heartbeat of SRH’s batting blitz over the last two seasons, the management has reportedly leaned toward Kishan for several key reasons:

T20 World Cup Form: Ishan is riding a massive wave of momentum after finishing as India’s second-highest run-getter in their victorious T20 World Cup 2026 campaign, scoring 317 runs at a staggering strike rate of 193.

Domestic Track Record: Unlike Abhishek, Ishan has a proven CV as a leader, having captained Jharkhand to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title in late 2025 and leading India to the U-19 World Cup final in 2016.

Tactical Advantage: As a wicketkeeper, Kishan provides a bird’s-eye view of the field and better control over the bowling changes.

Abhishek Sharma To Serve As Deputy

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma is expected to be named SRH vice-captain, acting as Ishan Kishan's deputy.

The move is seen as a way to groom Abhishek for a future leadership role without the immediate pressure of managing a star-studded squad during a high-stakes opening phase.