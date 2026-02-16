Not Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha blames this player for loss against India in T20 WC 2026 says, 'Execution...'

India maintained their dominance over their arch-rivals with a comprehensive 61-run victory at the R. Premadasa Stadium, officially securing their spot in the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup 2026. While the pre-match talk centered on Pakistan’s formidable spin attack, it was the Indian batters, led by a blistering 77 from Ishan Kishan, who dictated terms in a high-voltage encounter.

The Spin Gamble Fails

Pakistan entered the contest with an aggressive strategy, fielding six different spin options to exploit the Colombo surface. The plan appeared to be working early when captain Salman Ali Agha removed Abhishek Sharma for a duck in the very first over. However, Ishan Kishan’s counterattack dismantled the tactical setup. While Agha (1/5), Saim Ayub (3/25), and the much-discussed Usman Tariq (1/24) held their own, the duo of Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan proved expensive, conceding runs at a rate that allowed India to post a formidable 175/7.

Reflecting on the loss during the post-match presentation, Agha was blunt about the failure of his primary weapon. "Our spinners had an off day. Execution was missing in some parts. We believe in our spinners, they've done well in last six months. The execution was missing with the ball. Pitch played better in the second innings than it did in the first," the Pakistan captain admitted.

Batting Collapse and Disciplined Indian Bowling

Pakistan’s chase never gained momentum as they lost a flurry of wickets during the powerplay. Only Usman Khan showed resistance with a fighting 44, but he found no support from the other end as no other Pakistani batter managed to cross the 25-run mark. The Indian bowling unit operated with clinical precision, with Hardik Pandya, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, and Axar Patel all picking up two wickets apiece to bundle Pakistan out for a mere 114.

Agha noted the psychological and tactical errors that hindered the chase. "We lost too many wickets in the powerplay with the bat. In these kind of games, the emotions are always going to be high. Have to deal with it. Have played enough games like that," he added, urging his team to pivot quickly to their upcoming must-win fixture.

Path to the Super Eight

With this third consecutive victory, India has stormed into the Super Eight, maintaining their unbeaten record in the tournament. Pakistan now faces a high-pressure encounter against Namibia on February 18, where a win is essential to keep their qualification hopes alive.

As the players left the field, the "no-handshake" policy remained a visible reminder of the external tensions, but on the pitch, the story was purely about Indian clinical execution versus Pakistani tactical misfires. The win sets a perfect tone for India as they head to Ahmedabad to face the Netherlands in their final group game.

The day concluded as a total triumph for the Indian camp, echoing the earlier result where the India A Women’s team similarly brushed aside Pakistan in Bangkok. India truly wanted the same result for the men's team this evening, and the squad delivered exactly that.