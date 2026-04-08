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NewsCricketNot Bumrah or Starc: This Silent Assassin has dismissed Virat Kohli 7 times & Rohit Sharma 6 times
SANDEEP SHARMA

Not Bumrah or Starc: This Silent Assassin has dismissed Virat Kohli 7 times & Rohit Sharma 6 times

The Indian Premier League is often defined by its flamboyant superstars and high-priced acquisitions, yet its history is equally shaped by the "silent killers" players who may not always capture the headlines but possess the tactical genius to dismantle the world’s best.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 07:02 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Following the Rajasthan Royals’ recent victory over the Mumbai Indians in Guwahati, he achieved a historic milestone that remains unmatched in the league’s history.
  • Sandeep’s effectiveness is not limited to just two names; his resume reads like a Who’s Who of T20 greats.
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The Indian Premier League is often defined by its flamboyant superstars and high-priced acquisitions, yet its history is equally shaped by the "silent killers"—players who may not always capture the headlines but possess the tactical genius to dismantle the world’s best. At 32 years old, Sandeep Sharma has solidified his status as one of those indispensable assets. Despite flying under the radar for much of his career, the experienced pacer has recently established a record that demands universal respect, proving himself to be the ultimate nightmare for cricket’s most celebrated icons.

The Historic Milestone: Surpassing the Legends
Sandeep Sharma has officially become the most significant threat to the legendary duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Following the Rajasthan Royals’ recent victory over the Mumbai Indians in Guwahati, Sandeep achieved a historic milestone that remains unmatched in the league’s history.

In a high-pressure contest where Mumbai Indians were chasing a formidable target of 151 in just 11 overs, the reliance on Rohit Sharma was immense. However, Sandeep once again showcased his veteran expertise by dismissing the "Hitman" for a mere 5 runs off 6 balls. This wicket served as the definitive turning point of the match. With this dismissal, Sandeep has now sent Rohit back to the pavilion 6 times in IPL history. When combined with his 7 dismissals of Virat Kohli; the most by any single bowler against Kohli in the tournament’s history. Sandeep has accounted for the two legends a combined 13 times. This is the highest tally for any bowler, surpassing even the elite West Indian spinner Sunil Narine. Remarkably, no other pace bowler has even reached the 10-dismissal mark against this pair combined.

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A Statistical Dominance Over Greatness
Sandeep’s effectiveness is not limited to just two names; his resume reads like a "Who’s Who" of T20 greats. His ability to extract swing and maintain nagging lengths has decimated the averages of the league’s most feared strikers:

Virat Kohli: Dismissed 7 times (Average: 19.1)
Rohit Sharma: Dismissed 6 times (Average: 6.3)
Chris Gayle: Dismissed 4 times (Average: 16.5)
Suryakumar Yadav: Dismissed 4 times (Average: 8.5)
Shreyas Iyer: Dismissed 3 times (Average: 16.7)
Ishan Kishan: Dismissed 3 times (Average: 21.3)

Top Pacers vs Rohit Sharma Dismissals
Sandeep Sharma & R Vinay Kumar 7 times
Dwayne Bravo 6 times
Umesh Yadav 5 times

Top Pacers vs Virat Kohli Dismissals
Sandeep Sharma 7 times
Ashish Nehra 6 times
Jasprit Bumrah 5 times
Mohammed Shami 5 times

The "Nemesis" Factor
Sandeep now ranks joint third overall among all bowlers in dismissals against Rohit Sharma, equaling R Vinay Kumar and trailing only the spin maestros Sunil Narine and Amit Mishra. His record against Virat Kohli stands alone at the top.

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About the Author
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Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, ... Read more

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