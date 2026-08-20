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Not Bumrah or Starc, Josh Tongue becomes 1st bowler to take 50 wickets in WTC 2025-27

England seamers Josh Tongue and Ollie Robinson carved through a fragile Pakistan batting lineup during the opening day of the Test series at Headingley in Leeds.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 20, 2026, 01:00 PM IST|Updated: Aug 20, 2026, 01:00 PM IST
Not Bumrah or Starc, Josh Tongue becomes 1st bowler to take 50 wickets in WTC 2025-27
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Not Bumrah or Starc, Josh Tongue becomes 1st bowler to take 50 wickets in WTC 2025-27
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