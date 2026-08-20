/Not Bumrah or Starc, Josh Tongue becomes 1st bowler to take 50 wickets in WTC 2025-27

England seamers Josh Tongue and Ollie Robinson carved through a fragile Pakistan batting lineup during the opening day of the Test series at Headingley in Leeds. The pair claimed five wickets apiece to dismantle the visiting team for a paltry 171 runs in 48.1 overs. This stellar performance allowed Tongue to surpass Australia exponent Mitchell Starc, making him the first bowler to record 50 scalps within the active World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.
Operating in his 10th Test of the current championship window, Tongue has accumulated 50 wickets at a bowling average of 27.18, featuring three five-wicket hauls. He currently sits ahead of Starc, who holds 58 wickets from nine matches at 19.45 apiece, with the Australian also boasting three fifers. For India, the leading wicket-taker in ongoing WTC campaign is their workhorse Mohammed Siraj. From 10 Tests, he has bagged 41 wickets at an average of 26.68, featuring two fifers. Siraj went past former England captain Ben Stokes with two wickets in the Galle Test win over Sri Lanka.
Breakthrough Wickets and Day One Action
Tongue initiated his breakthrough by dismissing opening batsman Imam-ul-Haq after a knock of 42 runs from 74 deliveries, which effectively shattered a vital third-wicket partnership worth 91 runs alongside Abdullah Shafique. The fast bowler subsequently dismissed stand-in skipper Salman Agha, trapped wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and Ali Usman in front of the stumps off consecutive deliveries. He then wrapped up his five-wicket haul by bowling Mohammad Abbas.
Although bowlers Abbas and Ali managed to dismiss the English openers, the hosts successfully reached 112 for 2 from 25 overs before stumps on the opening day. Jordan Cox on 23 not out and captain Joe Root on 37 not out remained at the crease, narrowing the deficit down to just 59 runs.
A Historic Souvenir After Twin Fifers
Following their dual five-wicket hauls, the English squad celebrated the dismissal of the touring side with an unusual souvenir as they left the pitch, literally cutting the match ball in half. Tongue explained the origin of the quirky celebration during a post-match broadcast.
‘Robbo said we can split the ball in half,’ Tongue told Test Match Special. ‘The groundstaff have kindly done that.’
‘It’s the first time I’ve seen that happen. I’m sure I’ll be putting that up somewhere.’
This feat marks the first occasion that two English fast bowlers have captured five wickets each in a single Test innings since 1998, echoing the historic performance delivered by Andy Caddick and Angus Fraser against the West Indies in Port of Spain.
Here are the top 15 bowlers and their respective wicket counts in WTC 2025-27
Josh Tongue - 50 wickets
Mitchell Starc - 48 wickets
Mohammed Siraj - 41 wickets
Ben Stokes - 39 wickets
Jayden Seales - 35 wickets
Shamar Joseph - 35 wickets
Brydon Carse - 31 wickets
Simon Harmer - 30 wickets
Jasprit Bumrah - 29 wickets
Jofra Archer - 29 wickets
Ravindra Jadeja - 29 wickets
Scott Boland - 26 wickets
Justin Greaves - 25 wickets
Gus Atkinson - 24 wickets
Jacob Duffy - 23 wickets
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