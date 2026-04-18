Not CSK, MI or KKR; RCB become first team in IPL history to...

In a landmark moment for the Indian Premier League (IPL), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have etched their name in the history books. On the 19th anniversary of the very first Indian Premier League match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) become the first franchise in IPL history to play 100 matches at a single venue - their beloved fortress, the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

The milestone was achieved by RCB on Saturday afternoon as the defending champions took the field against Delh Capitals at the iconic M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.



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From 2008 To 2026: A Venue Like No Other For RCB

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, nestled in the heart of Bengaluru, has been RCB's home since the IPL's inception in 2008.

Known for its short boundaries, lightning-quick outfield, and electric atmosphere, it embodies the aggressive, high-scoring brand of T20 cricket that RCB fans crave.

From Virat Kohli's explosive centuries to thrilling last-over finishes, Chinnaswamy has been the stage for countless memorable moments. It is more than just a ground; it is the beating heart of RCB's identity, where the red and gold army turns up in numbers to create a cauldron of support.

Coincidentally, it was on this exact date - April 18 - in 2008 that the IPL began at this very same ground: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. While that night was a nightmare for RCB (getting bundled out for 82 after Brendon McCullum’s 158 not out), the venue has since become a theater of dreams for the 'Red and Gold' army.

What This Means For IPL

RCB's record highlights the importance of home advantage and fan loyalty in T20 cricket. In an era where franchises experiment with multiple venues, RCB's steadfast association with Chinnaswamy stands out as a symbol of stability and identity.

As the IPL continues to grow, milestones like this remind everyone of the local roots that make the tournament special. For RCB fans, it's not just about numbers - it's about 18+ years of memories, emotions, and that unbreakable bond with 'Namma Stadium'.

Lineup For RCB vs DC IPL 2026 Match

Delhi Capitals Impact Subs: Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Jordan Cox, , Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul(w), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel(c), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood