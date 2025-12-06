Not CSK, MI or RCB ! Punjab Kings Becomes Most-Searched IPL Team On Google In 2025

In a surprising turn of events that underscores a shift in digital fandom, the Punjab Kings (PBKS) have emerged as the most-searched Indian Premier League (IPL) team on Google for the year 2025.

This achievement is a testament to the franchise's rapidly expanding global reach and powerful digital presence, outranking traditional IPL giants like Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Mumbai Indians (MI).

The franchise not only topped the IPL charts but also secured the fourth position globally in Google's esteemed list of the Top 5 Most Searched Sports Teams of 2025, a lineup dominated by international powerhouses:

The Top 5 Most-Searched Sports Teams On Google:

1. Paris Saint-Germain FC

2. S.L. Benfica

3. Toronto Blue Jays

4. Punjab Kings

5. Delhi Capitals

The Final Push: A Season of High Drama

This massive surge in visibility follows a dramatic and memorable year for Punjab Kings (PBKS). The Punjab-based team, under the new leadership of captain Shreyas Iyer, put up an impressive performance in IPL 2025, reaching the tournament final for the first time since 2014.

Although they narrowly missed lifting the trophy, losing to the eventual champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), their consistent run and final appearance fueled immense global curiosity.

Adding to the excitement were significant moves in the pre-season, including the mega-auction purchase of Shreyas Iyer for a massive Rs 26.75 crore, one of the biggest buys in IPL history and the arrival of experienced coach Ricky Ponting and key transfers like spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

These high-profile changes and on-field successes combined to spark a sustained interest that Google noted as a key factor in the rankings.

Connecting Beyond the Boundary

Commenting on the milestone, Saurabh Arora, Chief Commercial Officer of Punjab Kings, highlighted that the global ranking reflects the team’s deliberate strategy to build a brand people feel emotionally connected to.

"This means a lot to us because it reflects what we’ve tried to build this entire year - a team and a brand people genuinely feel connected to. Our focus is always to win on the field, but what makes this journey special is that fans relate to the stories we tell, the culture we celebrate, and the identity Punjab Kings stands for," said Arora.

"Being ranked among the most-searched teams globally is humbling. It tells us that people aren’t just watching us; they’re invested, curious, and emotionally tied to the team. We take that responsibility seriously and will continue creating moments, stories, and experiences that bring fans even closer to us - on and off the field," he added.