Not Dewald Brevis; CSK Offers THIS Star All-Rounder With Ravindra Jadeja In Exchange With Sanju Samson

In what could become one of the most high-profile player trades in IPL history, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are reportedly in advanced discussions over a potential swap deal involving Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja. Both players, valued at ₹18 crore each by their respective franchises, could soon be part of a blockbuster exchange that would significantly reshape both squads.

A Trade That Could Redefine IPL Power Dynamics

According to a report by ESPNCricinfo, the Royals and Super Kings have discussed a two-player trade where CSK would send Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran to Rajasthan in exchange for Sanju Samson. The negotiations have reportedly reached a critical stage, with both franchises having spoken to all three players involved, a mandatory step before any trade is finalised in the IPL ecosystem.

Initially, Rajasthan were said to be pushing for Dewald Brevis as part of the deal, but CSK have reportedly made it clear that the young South African sensation is not available for trade. Instead, the franchise is said to be offering English all-rounder Sam Curran, who brings depth with both bat and ball.

Rajasthan Royals Seek the Perfect Balance

While Rajasthan have shown interest in acquiring Jadeja, reports suggest they are still evaluating whether Curran fits into their plans. The Royals, who have relied heavily on Samson’s leadership and batting in recent seasons, are cautious about ensuring that the incoming players bring equivalent impact and balance to their lineup.

Franchise sources indicate that RR management, led by co-owner Manoj Badale, is considering several factors, including leadership dynamics, squad depth, and long-term strategy, before finalising any move. With Jadeja’s all-round brilliance and Curran’s match-winning abilities, RR could potentially strengthen their middle order and bowling unit, should the deal go through.

CSK’s Strategic Move: Leadership Beyond Dhoni

For CSK, acquiring Sanju Samson could be part of a long-term leadership transition plan. With MS Dhoni’s retirement looming large, Samson offers not only aggressive batting prowess but also captaincy experience, having successfully led the Royals for several seasons.

Reports suggest that CSK management, including Dhoni himself, has been involved in internal discussions about reshaping the team’s leadership structure. Bringing Samson on board could help ease the transition and maintain continuity in leadership quality, a hallmark of the franchise’s success.