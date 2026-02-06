'Not easy for us...': Captain Jemimah Rodrigues reacts to Delhi Capitals' 4th consecutive final loss in WPL history

For the fourth time in as many seasons, the Delhi Capitals have fallen at the final hurdle of the Women’s Premier League (WPL). Despite setting a record-breaking target, Jemimah Rodrigues’ side watched as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) snatched the title away for the second time in three years, leaving the DC captain to grapple with a familiar sense of agony.

A Captain’s Defiance in Defeat

Standing at the podium after the six-wicket loss in Vadodara, Jemimah Rodrigues refused to let the result overshadow her team's journey. Despite the crushing nature of losing four straight finals since the league's inception in 2023, the skipper remained steadfast in her praise for the squad's resilience.

"I could not be more proud of this team. It was not easy for us but the character our girls showed, it is something I can be proud of. Not just them, the support staff has also worked tirelessly for us. Every single person, even the fans, all over the world, thank you so much," Rodrigues stated during the post-match ceremony.

Record Score Not Enough Against Mandhana’s RCB

Delhi had seemingly done enough to end their drought after posting a formidable 203 for four, the highest ever total in a WPL final. Rodrigues herself led the charge with a fighting 57 off 37 balls, supported by late-innings fireworks from Chinelle Henry and Laura Wolvaardt.

"I think 204, in a final, is a great score. Hats off to the way we played. If ever we wanted our team to click, it was today and we did that. Everyone fought hard and gave their all, and sometimes, that is all that's important," Rodrigues added, reflecting on a performance that ultimately succumbed to an 87-run masterclass from RCB captain Smriti Mandhana.

The Emerging Depth of Indian Cricket

Beyond the scoreboard, Rodrigues highlighted the growth of the domestic talent that propelled DC through a grueling sequence of three knockouts in five days. She specifically noted the contributions of younger players who stepped up when the seniors were under pressure.

"The assessment has been great. Easier if we start a tournament well but to pick yourself up, they (Niki and Rana in an earlier game) showed the depth that is there in Indian cricket. Even Nandani and Minnu," she pointed out.

The "Silver" Streak Continues

While RCB celebrates their second WPL trophy, Delhi Capitals enter the record books for a bittersweet reason. Having been the runners-up to Mumbai Indians in 2023 and 2025, and now to RCB in 2024 and 2026, the franchise remains the most consistent yet most frustrated team in the competition. For Rodrigues, the focus remains on the "character" shown by a group that has now reached every single final in the history of the tournament.

WPL titles

2023 - MI

2024 - RCB

2025 - MI

2026 - RCB

All 4 won vs Delhi