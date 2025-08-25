‘Not Easy To Give Up’: Sanju Samson’s Bold Statement After Stunning 42-Ball Hundred In KCL 2025

Kerala’s cricket fans were treated to a spectacular evening at the Greenfield Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram as Sanju Samson smashed a whirlwind 42-ball century to guide Kochi Blue Tigers to a thrilling last-ball victory over Aries Kollam Sailors in the Kerala Cricket League (KCL 2025) on Sunday. The innings, which saw Samson hammer 14 fours and seven sixes en route to a match-winning 121 off 51 balls, has once again put the spotlight on his role in India’s Asia Cup 2025 campaign.

Samson’s Redemption After Slow Start

Just 24 hours earlier, Samson had endured a rare failure, crawling to 13 off 22 balls while batting in the middle order at number six. Questions began surfacing over his position in the Indian T20I squad, particularly with Shubman Gill returning as vice-captain and Abhishek Sharma pushing for an opening berth.

But on Sunday, with Kochi chasing a mammoth 237, Samson returned to his favoured opening slot and looked a different player altogether. He launched his assault from the very first over, cracking two boundaries and a six to silence doubts about his rhythm. By the time Kochi had blitzed a record 100 runs inside the Powerplay, Samson had already notched up his fastest fifty of the tournament—just 16 balls.

Century Under Pressure

With 11,000 fans roaring him on, Samson showcased his trademark elegance and brute force. His hundred came off just 42 deliveries, making it one of the most destructive knocks of the season. Despite regular wickets tumbling at the other end, the 30-year-old stood tall, refusing to let Kollam Sailors dictate terms.

Eventually dismissed for a stunning 121 off 51 balls at a strike rate of 237.25, Samson ensured Kochi stayed within touching distance of the target. The finishing honours, however, belonged to youngster Mohammed Ashique, who launched the final ball for six to seal a four-wicket win in dramatic fashion.

Samson’s Message to Kerala Cricket

Collecting the Player of the Match award, Samson struck an emotional chord with the home crowd.

“It’s not easy to lose a game in front of your home crowd. So I thank all the people who turned up in huge numbers,” he said.

The Indian star also lauded Kerala’s emerging cricket talent, urging the Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) to invest in nurturing grassroots players.

“Very exciting talent in the team. It’s a bit shocking to see we have so much talent in Kerala cricket. If given the right platform, I can see at least one or two more Kerala players breaking into the Indian team in the next couple of years,” Samson added.

What It Means for Asia Cup 2025

Since 2024, Samson has been India’s most explosive T20I opener, scoring three centuries in just five innings against Bangladesh and South Africa. His 2024 tally—436 runs at an average of 43.60 and a strike rate of 180.16—made him India’s leading T20I batter.

However, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the side, and Gill almost guaranteed an opening spot alongside Abhishek Sharma, Samson’s role in the starting XI is uncertain. His struggles lower down the order remain a concern, as India might prefer Jitesh Sharma as a finisher.

But performances like his 42-ball century in KCL 2025 will only make the selectors’ job harder. Leaving out a player in such rich form could be a risky call, especially with the Asia Cup beginning on September 10 in Dubai.

A Selection Dilemma for Team India

Samson’s knock was more than just a KCL highlight—it was a timely reminder of his pedigree as a T20 opener. With India eyeing a balance between proven experience and rising talent, the management faces a genuine selection conundrum: stick with Gill and Abhishek, or back the in-form Samson at the top.

Either way, Samson’s fiery hundred has ensured he remains central to India’s T20I conversation heading into the Asia Cup. For Kerala fans, it was not just about the runs—it was about watching their hometown hero rise to the occasion and prove, once again, that pressure only fuels his fire.