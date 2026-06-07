'Not even dust of their feet": Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's father shuts down Sachin and Bradman comparisons after India selection

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has taken Indian cricket by storm. At just 15 years old, the teenage batting prodigy from Samastipur, Bihar has become the youngest cricketer ever selected for the Indian senior men's team breaking a record held by the great Sachin Tendulkar himself. But as the cricketing world rushes to crown its next legend, his father Sanjeev Sooryavanshi has a clear and firm message: slow down.

Talking to NDTV, Sanjeev reflected on the moment that changed his family's life forever, the mindset that makes his son genuinely different, and why comparisons to all-time greats are not just premature but simply unfair.

A Dream Fulfilled, A Heart Pounding

The morning of the squad announcement was not a calm one in the Sooryavanshi household.

"Last night he told me that the team selection would be announced at 1 pm today. My heart was pounding," Sanjeev recalled. "I told him not to worry, he has played well, and things will turn out well."

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At the time of the announcement, Vaibhav was not at home celebrating with his family. He was in Sri Lanka, training with the India A squad for an ongoing tri-nation series, a detail that speaks volumes about the teenager's relentless focus on cricket even as history was being made around him.

"This is a huge moment for our family. A very big dream has been fulfilled. I haven't spoken to Vaibhav yet. I will speak to him soon," Sanjeev said, the emotion evident in every word.

Not Sachin. Not Bradman. Just Vaibhav

The comparisons were inevitable. When a 15-year-old breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record as India's youngest international cricketer, the cricketing world reaches for the biggest names it knows, Sanjeev wants no part of it.

"It's not right to compare Vaibhav to Sachin or Bradman. These players have performed at a very high level over a long period," he said plainly. "Right now, Vaibhav is not even equal to the dust of their feet. Such comparisons should not be made."

It is a remarkably grounded statement from a father whose son has just made history. But those who know Sanjeev Sooryavanshi say this measured, demanding outlook is precisely what has shaped the teenager into what he is today.

The Brian Lara Blueprint

While the world reaches for Tendulkar comparisons, the Sooryavanshi household has always looked to a different legend: Brian Lara.

"Brian Lara is a left-hander, and so is Vaibhav. I really like Lara's batting, so I used to show him Lara's videos," Sanjeev explained. "He has also watched videos of Lara, Yuvraj, and many other cricketers."

But despite those influences, Sanjeev is careful to draw a clear distinction between inspiration and imitation.

"His game is unique," he said firmly. "He plays his own kind of cricket."

The Six Off Ball One Strategy

Perhaps nothing defines Vaibhav Sooryavanshi more vividly than his habit of attacking elite bowlers from the very first delivery — hitting sixes off Jasprit Bumrah, Pat Cummins, and some of the world's most feared pace attacks before they have even settled into their rhythm. It looks like fearlessness. According to his father, it is something far more calculated.

"Whenever he went to play, older boys used to call him a kid," Sanjeev revealed. "When I pointed out a big bowler from the opposition, he would go after that bowler and hit a six."

The reasoning behind it came directly from Vaibhav himself.

"Papa, if I hit him for a six, the other bowlers won't dominate me," the teenager told his father. "It's his own strategy," Sanjeev confirmed. "He wants people to recognise him by his game, not judge him by his age."

All Three Formats - No Exceptions

With his T20 brilliance already on full display including a stunning 35-ball century in IPL 2025 and the Orange Cap in IPL 2026 with 776 runs it would be easy to assume Vaibhav is a pure white-ball cricketer. His father says that assumption is completely wrong.

"All three formats. He wants to play in all formats," Sanjeev said. "You've seen him play aggressively in the IPL, but he has also scored 332 runs in a 50-over match. He likes red-ball cricket equally."The Bihar Father's Standard

Wants him to achieve more

When asked whether he was finally happy now that his son had achieved the ultimate dream of representing India Sanjeev gave an answer that perfectly captures the demanding, loving standard he has always held.

"Yes, I am very happy. But parents in Bihar are like that no matter how well a child does, a father wants him to achieve even more," he said. "If he scores runs, we think he should score a few more. The key thing is winning matches for the team. If the team wins, runs will follow."

A Brother Waiting in the Wings

And for those wondering whether lightning might strike twice in the Sooryavanshi family Sanjeev has a quiet warning ready.

Vaibhav's younger brother Ashirwad, a right-handed batter, is already drawing attention in cricketing circles. His father admits the talent is real, even if the spotlight has not yet arrived.

"Vaibhav is different. But Ashirwad also plays well," Sanjeev said. "He hits similarly. You'll soon see him perform well too."

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is currently with the India A squad in Sri Lanka and is expected to join the senior team for the T20I series against Ireland beginning June 26 in Belfast.

India's T20I squad for Ireland and England

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Siraj, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Prince Yadav.

India's Asian Games 2026 squad

Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.