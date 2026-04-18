Not Gautam Gambhir, This Ex-RCB Star tipped to be next KKR coach by Keven Pietersen after 0 wins in 6 games in IPL 2026

The Kolkata Knight Riders, three-time champions of the Indian Premier League, are currently experiencing a significant decline. The team holds the undesirable title of being the only winless franchise in the 19th edition of the league, sitting at the very bottom of the standings with a solitary point earned across six matches. Their most recent outing on Friday resulted in another demoralizing five-wicket loss to the Gujarat Titans at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. This persistent losing streak has invited intense scrutiny of the KKR leadership, specifically targeting skipper Ajinkya Rahane and head coach Abhishek Nayar.

In light of these struggles, former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has offered a daring forecast regarding the team's future leadership. Pietersen suggested that Brendon McCullum is set to return as the head coach of KKR for the following IPL season, even telling fans they could "bookmark" his claim. While this prediction has gained traction, it is important to note that McCullum is currently under contract with the England and Wales Cricket Board through the end of 2027 as the coach of the England men's team.

On the social media platform X, Pietersen stated:

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"Baz McCullum will be the coach of KKR next season. Bookmark this tweet."

McCullum 3 year Term

McCullum maintains a deep history with the franchise, having served as their coach for a three-year term between 2020 and 2022. He vacated that position to accept his current role with the England Test side. Meanwhile, Abhishek Nayar was promoted to the head coach position by KKR just before the start of the IPL 2026 season.

Despite a star-studded coaching staff that includes Tim Southee, Dwayne Bravo, and Shane Watson, the team’s performance has not improved.

The Impact of Gautam Gambhir’s Absence

The lack of a commanding presence like Gautam Gambhir has become a glaring issue in the KKR camp. As the team continues to falter, the current management appears to be struggling for solutions. The leadership has implemented frequent changes, yet no strategy has successfully revitalized the franchise.

Historically, every championship victory for KKR has occurred with Gambhir in the fold. He captained the team to two IPL titles and served as a mentor when they secured their third.

Further complicating the season are significant injury woes. Harshit Rana was sidelined for the entire 2026 season before it even commenced. Additionally, Matheesha Pathirana has been unavailable for the first six fixtures. Although the Sri Lankan fast bowler has been granted his No Objection Certificate by Sri Lanka Cricket, his actual return date to the KKR playing XI remains uncertain.

Captain Ajinkya Rahane has also faced criticism for his individual form. His dismissal on the very first ball he faced against the Gujarat Titans served as a visual metaphor for the team's overall season. KKR remains stagnant at the bottom of the table, with their only point coming from a match against the Punjab Kings that was abandoned.