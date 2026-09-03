/Not Gautam Gambhir! VVS Laxman to coach India at Asian Games 2026: Here’s why

Former Indian batting great VVS Laxman has been officially named the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team for the upcoming Asian Games 2026 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan. The appointment was confirmed following the release of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' approved roster of coaches and support staff.
The decision means regular head coach Gautam Gambhir will not travel to Japan with the Asian Games contingent. Gambhir will remain in India to oversee the senior national squad for the upcoming three-match home One-Day International (ODI) series against the West Indies, which starts on September 27 and conflicts directly with the 2026 Asian Games.
VVS Laxman, who currently heads cricket operations at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), is no stranger to stepping in for major assignments. He previously served as head coach during the 2023 Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, leading the Indian men’s team to a historic gold-medal finish.
He has also served as India’s head coach for several bilateral T20I series against Australia, South Africa and Ireland, including the series against Zimbabwe earlier this year.
Laxman's backroom staff for the Asia Cup 2026 campaign features experienced former internationals and seasoned domestic coaches:
The 20th Asian Games run from September 19 to October 4, with the men’s Twenty20 cricket competition taking place between September 24 and October 3 at the Aichi Prefectural Korogi Sports Park.
Due to their ICC rankings, India, alongside Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, has been granted a bye directly into the quarter-finals. Afghanistan, Japan and Nepal are in Group A, while Hong Kong, China, Malaysia and Oman make up Group B. The top two teams from each group will advance to the quarter-finals.
With Gambhir managing key senior members for the ICC bilateral calendar back home, India’s Asian Games squad blends frontline white-ball stars with youth:
Captaincy: Shreyas Iyer leads the side, with Tilak Varma named as vice-captain.
Key Inclusions: Pacer Jasprit Bumrah and teenage prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi feature in the squad.
It will be the fourth time in the last five editions that cricket has been included in the Asian Games, after its debut in 2010. India, who did not participate in the first two editions, enter the tournament as defending champions.
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