India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav candidly acknowledged that his batting form deserted him during the recently concluded T20I series against South Africa, despite India sealing a convincing 3–1 series victory. The Indian skipper admitted that while most aspects clicked for the team, his personal output with the bat remained the lone concern. India wrapped up the series with a 30-run win in the fifth and final T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on December 19. However, Suryakumar endured a difficult run throughout the series, managing just 34 runs across four matches at an average of 8.50.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Suryakumar offered an honest assessment of his own struggles while reflecting on the team’s overall performance.

"Maybe the only thing we couldn’t quite manage was finding “Surya the batter” I think he went missing somewhere!(smiles) But he’ll be back stronger. As a team, I’m really happy. Whenever we were in trouble, someone always put their hand up and pulled us through. As captain, that’s very satisfying," Suryakumar said.

Highlighted Gameplan

Despite his personal lean patch, the Indian captain highlighted the clarity with which the team approached the series and expressed satisfaction at how the players executed the plans.

"From the start of the series, we wanted to stick to a particular brand of cricket and we did exactly that. We didn’t try to do anything different. We wanted to express ourselves in all departments and the results are right there in front of everyone. Yeah, this is something we felt was missing in our last few series. This is exactly how we wanted to bat, once someone gets going, they don’t stop. We wanted that relentless intent, and today it worked beautifully. Yes, we wanted to try something different. The plan was to use Bumrah in one over in the powerplay, control the middle phase after drinks and then have him ready for the death overs. Washi stepped up brilliantly today and took responsibility. We were under pressure at times, we were challenged, but this game is about how you respond and the boys did really well. It’s been challenging but a very good series. We did almost everything we wanted to," he added.

Suryakumar’s form, however, remained a recurring talking point across the series. His struggles with timing and fluency continued in the fifth T20I, which mirrored the broader challenges he has faced throughout the season. The world’s former top-ranked T20 batter ended the year without registering a single half-century, cutting a frustrated figure as he made another early walk back to the pavilion.

Another Poor Show

In the Ahmedabad T20I, Suryakumar’s stay at the crease was unusually scratchy. He found it difficult to get going against the accurate spin of George Linde, scoring only 5 runs off 6 balls. Attempting to break free against Corbin Bosch’s pace, he mistimed a shot off a hard-length delivery, offering a simple catch to mid-off. His dismissal left India at 115 for 3 and marked yet another setback in a prolonged slump that has visibly weighed on the skipper.

The numbers underline the extent of the dip in form. Suryakumar has now gone nearly 14 months and 25 T20I matches without a half-century, with his last significant score coming in October 2024. His returns in 2025 have been particularly concerning, averaging just 14 across 22 matches with a strike rate of 125. The South Africa series was especially lean, yielding only 34 runs at an average of 8.5.

These recent figures stand in sharp contrast to his established career record. While his overall T20I average of 35.29 and strike rate of 163.23 underline his stature as one of the format’s greats, his 2025 output of 218 runs from 19 innings at an average of 13.62 points toward a growing crisis of confidence. As India head into a crucial phase of preparation, the challenge for the team management will be helping their captain rediscover the freedom, rhythm and fearlessness that once made him one of the most destructive batters in world cricket.

Despite his individual struggles, one major positive for Suryakumar is India’s strong momentum in T20 internationals under his leadership. With the T20 World Cup 2026 fast approaching, the Indian team continues to deliver results. The upcoming T20I series against New Zealand will offer Suryakumar another opportunity to find form and serve as a vital rehearsal ahead of the global tournament.