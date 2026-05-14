Not Hardik Pandya, these 3 IPL captains likely to be sacked for IPL 2027 after dismal performance: Report

Reports from sources monitoring various franchise developments suggest that three IPL captains are currently at risk of losing their leadership roles. Axar Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, and Rishabh Pant are under scrutiny after two consecutive seasons in which they failed to guide their teams into the playoffs. While the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are the only team officially out of the 2026 postseason race, both the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are essentially unlikely to feature in the business end of the tournament.

Axar Patel: Leadership and Performance Struggles

Axar Patel’s tenure as captain of the Delhi Capitals has been marked by disappointing personal and team statistics. Despite batting primarily in the top five, he has managed only 100 runs across nine innings with a strike rate of 112.50. His bowling contributions have also been limited; he has bowled just 36 overs in 12 matches, averaging exactly three per game, while taking 10 wickets.

Sources indicate that Axar has often under-bowled himself and appeared heavily reliant on support staff Hemang Badani and Venugopal Rao for tactical decisions. With management responsibilities shifting from GMR to JSW next season, Parth Jindal is expected to overhaul the cricket operations.

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An IPL source told PTI on the condition of anonymity: "With Axar completely failing to prove his leadership worth and mostly being dependant on Hemang Badani and Venugopal Rao for decision making, it will be a miracle if he retains captaincy next year. The entire coaching staff is also unlikely to be retained."

Questions have also been raised regarding team selection, specifically the inconsistent use of all-rounder Madhav Tiwari and the decision to overlook Abhishek Porel. While Axar may be retained as a player for the 2027 mega auction, his future as a leader remains uncertain.

Rishabh Pant: Pressure of the Captaincy

For Rishabh Pant and the Lucknow Super Giants, the 2026 season has been particularly difficult. Pant has struggled to find his rhythm while rotating through various batting positions, appearing burdened by the responsibilities of leadership.

LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka is known for demanding high-level performances to match significant remunerations. Pant’s current season tally of 251 runs at a strike rate of 138 is considered subpar for modern T20 standards. His lack of power is evident in his total of just nine sixes across 11 games.

Ajinkya Rahane: A Tactical Liability

Ajinkya Rahane’s appointment as KKR captain was largely seen as a move made because of lack of alternatives. Working alongside head coach Abhishek Nayar, Rahane’s performance has been viewed as a hindrance to the team's momentum.

Rahane has scored 237 runs at a strike rate of 133, while teammate Angkrish Raghuvanshi scored 340 runs at a 139 strike rate. Playing both together in the top three resulted in a significant loss of scoring pace, with the duo averaging only two sixes per game combined.

When confronted about his strike rate earlier in the year, Rahane suggested that critics were jealous. However, at age 37, his ability to match the evolving speed of T20 cricket is in doubt. While Axar and Pant remain high-value players, Rahane is unlikely to draw interest in the next auction unless KKR makes the unexpected choice to retain him.

As the season concludes later this month, these three franchises appear poised for major leadership changes to avoid repeating these disastrous campaigns.