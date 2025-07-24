Not Ishan Kishan, Former CSK WK To Replace Injured Rishabh Pant For Fifth Test : Report

It is reported that N Jagadeesan is likely to step in for the injured Rishabh Pant for the remaining matches of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman from Tamil Nadu is almost certainly going to be added to the squad, with an announcement anticipated soon. This was reported by Cricbuzz. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), along with the national selectors and the touring team management, sought a suitable replacement for Pant. Allthough he came to bat in the first inning despite the fracture it is expected that he has been ruled out of the series due to a fracture in his right toe, an injury sustained while batting on Day 1 of the fourth Test at Old Trafford in Manchester.

An official statement from the BCCI confirmed, “Rishabh Pant, who sustained an injury to his right foot on Day 1 of the Manchester Test, will not be performing wicket-keeping duties for the remainder of the match.”

Ultimately, they identified the 29-year-old Jagadeesan, who is expected to join the squad before the fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. While selectors and team management initially considered Ishan Kishan as a potential option, it later became clear that the 27-year-old keeper from Jharkhand was unavailable.

About N Jagadeesan

Jagadeesan's selection is attributed to his outstanding domestic performance, especially in red-ball cricket. In 52 first-class matches, he has accumulated 3373 runs at a strong average of 47.50, including 14 half-centuries and 10 centuries. During the most recent Ranji season, he recorded 674 runs in eight matches at an impressive average of 56.16, with two hundreds and five fifties, marking the highest run tally for his state in the competition. Among wicketkeepers, his aggregate was second only to Vidarbha's Akshay Wadkar, who scored 722 runs at 45.12 in 10 matches.

The selectors also had the option of choosing KS Bharat, another wicketkeeper-batsman, who is currently playing in England for Dulwich CC. Although the Andhra keeper has played a Test match in England, he was not considered for this replacement. Dhruv Jurel is already part of the squad and will be keeping wickets in the ongoing Old Trafford Test. India also has the alternative of utilizing KL Rahul, who has performed wicketkeeping duties in international games, including during the World Cup and Champions Trophy.