Not Jasprit Bumrah Or M Shami, ODI Captain Shubman Gill Subtly Confirms Harshit Rana For 2027 World Cup

India skipper Shubman Gill has strongly hinted that young pacer Harshit Rana could be in contention for a spot in India’s 2027 ODI World Cup plans. Following Rana’s career-best spell in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney, Gill praised the Delhi pacer’s impact and suggested that his ability to contribute with the bat could make him the ideal bowling all-rounder the team has been looking for.

Rana, who produced a brilliant four-wicket haul to guide India to a commanding 9-wicket victory, has not only impressed with the ball but also shown promise with the bat. Reflecting on India’s combination struggles earlier in the series, Gill pointed out that the absence of Nitish Kumar Reddy due to a quadriceps injury exposed the team’s lack of a genuine all-rounder at No. 8; a void Rana seems capable of filling.

“I think the No. 8 position for us, if a batsman can make 20-25 runs there, which we have confidence that Harshit can do it, then it becomes a very important position,” Gill said at the post-match conference.

Gill Backs Harshit Rana as India’s Bowling All-Rounder Option

The Indian captain emphasized the need for a specialist bowling all-rounder who can make valuable lower-order contributions. Rana’s 24-run cameo in the second ODI at Adelaide has already turned heads, proving he has the potential to evolve into a dependable No. 8 option.

Gill’s remarks come at a time when India’s team management has been exploring the right balance between batting depth and bowling potency — something Rana’s profile appears to address.

“There are very few fast bowlers who are tall, who can bowl 140-plus. So if we are looking at South Africa, on such wickets, such bowlers become very important. Because in the middle overs we saw that the ball doesn't move much off the wicket. So if you have a good height and pace, you can create chances. And I think that's what happened.”

Gill further praised the coordination between India’s spinners and Rana, crediting them for building pressure and striking at crucial intervals.

“Australia got a very good start but the way our spinners bowled first, created pressure, and then Harshit bowled powerfully (effort balls) and I think he got a good reward for that,” he added.

Harshit Rana Shines Bright in Sydney

Rana’s spell of 4/39 was instrumental in dismantling Australia’s batting lineup, as he consistently hit the right areas and extracted bounce off the Sydney surface. His fiery pace and controlled aggression kept the hosts under constant pressure, eventually bundling them out for 236. Following that, Rohit Sharma’s 121 and Virat Kohli’s 74 ensured India sealed the match comfortably, chasing down the target with nine wickets in hand and 69 balls to spare.

With the 2027 ODI World Cup set to be played in South Africa, Gill’s comments underline India’s long-term vision; developing a balanced side with dynamic pace-bowling all-rounders who can thrive in conditions favoring bounce and pace.