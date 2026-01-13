Not Jasprit Bumrah Or Zaheer Khan ! India U-19 Pacer Henil Patel Picks This Bowling Great As His All-Time Favourite

India fast bowler Henil Patel produced a match-winning five-for against the USA at the ICC Under-19 Men's World Cup. Patel showed his class when he ripped through the American batting line-up to collect figures of 5/16 during India's six-wicket victory in Bulawayo on Thursday to give the five-time champions the perfect start to their U19 World Cup campaign.

It was the third best figures by an Indian player at any edition of the Men's U19 World Cup - bettered only by Kamal Passi (6/23 against Zimbabwe in 2012) and Anukul Roy (5/14 against Papua New Guinea in 2018) - and bodes well for Patel for the remainder of the tournament.



Best bowling by India player at Men's U19 World Cup



Kamal Passi - 6/23 v Zimbabwe, Townsville, 2012



Anukul Roy - 5/14 v PNG, Mount Maunganui, 2018



Henil Patel - 5/16 v USA, Bulawayo, 2026



Ravikant Singh - 5/21 v PNG, Townsville, 2012

Vicky Ostwal - 5/28 v South Africa, Guyana, 2022

Henil Patel Calls Dale Steyn His Favourite Player



Notably, Henil Patel spoke with ICC Digital prior to the start of the U19 World Cup and the right-armer called former South African quick Dale Steyn his favourite player of all-time and he still attempts to draw inspiration from the fast bowling great when using the new ball.



"What I get from Dale Steyn is that I like his aggression a lot. His bowling was so good that there was no batter who could play against him easily because he was so tough to face," Patel told ICC Digital.



Three of Patel's five wickets came via a blistering new-ball spell at Queens Sports Club that reduced USA to just 34/4 and the quietly spoken 18-year-old revealed the key to his success when opening the bowling was attacking the stumps and looking to dismiss the opposing batter.



"I have a mindset to get the batter out within three to four deliveries. I go into training with a proper mindset, I get my body ready and it's the same in a match," Patel said

"It's all about taking early wickets, I go with the same mindset and I stay calm," he added.



Road Ahead For India At T20 World Cup 2026?



With a victory under their belt India now turn their attention to their next clash at the U19 World Cup where they will take on Asian rival Bangladesh at the same Bulawayo venue on Saturday.

It looms as a crucial contest for India as they attempt to take maximum points across to the Super Six phase of the event.



India skipper Ayush Mhatre is looking for an improved performance from his batting group as they lost four wickets against the USA in pursuit of 108 for victory.



"We stretched out this innings for too long and lost four wickets. We could have done this (run chase) without loss or one wicket down," Mhatre said post-match.