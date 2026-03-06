Not Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson or Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav credits 'This Silent Hero' for India's semi-final win vs England

In a high scoring thriller at the Wankhede Stadium, India secured a hard fought seven run victory over England on Thursday to march into their second consecutive major international final. Defending a monumental total of 253, the Indian team held their nerve against a spirited English chase to set up a championship clash against New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

Breaking the Record in Knockouts

The foundation of the victory was a relentless batting display that saw India post 253 for 7, officially the highest team total ever recorded in a T20 World Cup knockout match. Sanju Samson was the architect of the innings, smashing a brilliant 89 off just 42 deliveries, including eight boundaries and seven massive sixes. Early momentum was provided by Ishan Kishan with a rapid 39, while Shivam Dube contributed an imperious 43 off 25 balls before falling to a run out for the third time this tournament.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Late flourishes from captain Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (27), and Tilak Varma ensured India maintained a record breaking scoring rate, providing the necessary cushion for the second innings.

Suryakumar Credits the "Silent Hero"

Despite the batting fireworks, captain Suryakumar Yadav highlighted the tactical preparation and fielding standards as the true difference makers. Speaking at the post match presentation, he offered a special tribute to the support staff.

“Need to give a little credit to our fielding coach, T Dilip, as well. As soon as we saw Rashid bowling from one end, Dube was the perfect matchup. Very nervous. If someone would've checked my heart rate... In India, going for the title, there will be pressure, there will be nerves, but the boys will be excited as well,” Suryakumar said.

He also acknowledged the immense pressure of playing a home semi final. “It's an unbelievable feeling. Going to Ahmedabad for the final, a special feeling for the boys. Harry Brook knew what he wanted to do. Even after the wicket fell, he knew the wicket was good. I just told Harry how much more we need to score against you guys. They were always in the game, always in the chase,” he added.

England’s Valiant Chase

England pushed the hosts to the absolute limit, finishing on 246 for 7. The chase was spearheaded by a spectacular maiden century from Jacob Bethell, who struck 105 off just 48 balls to keep the two time champions in the hunt until the final over. Supporting acts from Will Jacks (35) and Jos Buttler (25), along with cameos from Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, and Tom Banton, ensured the game remained undecided until the very last moment.

Looking Ahead to Ahmedabad

With this victory, India has the rare opportunity to secure back to back international titles following their 2024 success. Standing in their way are New Zealand, a team they faced just 12 months ago in the Champions Trophy final. This highly anticipated rematch in Ahmedabad serves as a direct sequel to that encounter, adding a deep layer of historical rivalry to the 2026 T20 World Cup conclusion.