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Not just India's youngest cricketer; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi all set to shatter these 3 historic World records today if he makes his debut vs Ireland

Thrusting a school age teenager into the high intensity world of international sport is always a massive gamble. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India selectors initially hesitated to give the youngster his national cap before he could even legally ride a motorized scooter, his explosive campaign in IPL 2026 and his clinical run at the Under 19 World Cup.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jun 26, 2026, 07:50 AM IST|Updated: Jun 26, 2026, 07:50 AM IST
Not just India's youngest cricketer; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi all set to shatter these 3 historic World records today if he makes his debut vs Ireland
Image Credit: Credits - X

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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