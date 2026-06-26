/Not just India's youngest cricketer; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi all set to shatter these 3 historic World records today if he makes his debut vs Ireland

Youngest Full Member T20I Player in History: On the global stage, he is on track to set a new benchmark as the youngest male cricketer to play a T20I for an ICC Full Member nation. While smaller associate countries have occasionally given opportunities to 14 year olds, Sooryavanshi will be the first 15 year old from a major global powerhouse to do so. This will eclipse the record of Ireland premier bowler Josh Little, who made his international debut at 16 years and 309 days against Hong Kong in 2016. A direct on field battle between the two will have to wait, as Little is currently out of this series due to an injury.