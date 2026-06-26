/Not just India's youngest cricketer; Vaibhav Sooryavanshi all set to shatter these 3 historic World records today if he makes his debut vs Ireland

The landscape of international cricket is poised for a generational shift. On Friday, June 26, the quiet city of Belfast will play host to a watershed moment in sporting history as fifteen year old batting phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi prepares to make his senior international debut for India in the opening match of a two game T20I series against Ireland.
The Ultimate Leap of Faith
Thrusting a school age teenager into the high intensity world of international sport is always a massive gamble. While the Board of Control for Cricket in India selectors initially hesitated to give the youngster his national cap before he could even legally ride a motorized scooter, his explosive campaign in IPL 2026 and his clinical run at the Under 19 World Cup left the decision makers with no choice. Sooryavanshi has forced his way into the national setup through sheer, unadulterated weight of runs.
Three Monumental Records Under Threat
The moment the young left handed opener steps onto the grass in Belfast on Friday, the record books will have to be completely rewritten. Almost every ball he faces, run he secures, or catch he completes will establish a fresh age based milestone. He has three historic achievements in his direct line of sight:
Youngest Senior India International: At exactly 15 years and 91 days old, Sooryavanshi will become the youngest male cricketer ever to play for India at the senior level. This milestone will completely shatter a legendary record that has stood intact for more than three decades, previously held by Sachin Tendulkar, who made his debut in a Test match in 1989 at the age of 16 years and 205 days.
Youngest Full Member T20I Player in History: On the global stage, he is on track to set a new benchmark as the youngest male cricketer to play a T20I for an ICC Full Member nation. While smaller associate countries have occasionally given opportunities to 14 year olds, Sooryavanshi will be the first 15 year old from a major global powerhouse to do so. This will eclipse the record of Ireland premier bowler Josh Little, who made his international debut at 16 years and 309 days against Hong Kong in 2016. A direct on field battle between the two will have to wait, as Little is currently out of this series due to an injury.
Youngest International Player on Irish Turf: Locally, his debut will establish a new Irish ground record as the youngest male cricketer ever to participate in an international match on Irish soil, encompassing both elite and associate matches. This distinction has been held by Netherlands batsman Vikramjit Singh, who was 16 years and 253 days old when he faced Scotland in Dublin back in 2019.
India's T20I squad vs Ireland
Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma (vice-captain), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Suryansh Shedge, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi
Ireland T20I squad v India: Lorcan Tucker (c), Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Matthew Hollard, Liam McCarthy, Jai Moondra, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Reuben Wilson.
Ireland vs India T20 2026 schedule
All in Indian Standard Times (IST)
June 26, Friday: Ireland vs India 1st T20 - 6:00 PM
June 28, Sunday: Ireland vs India 2nd T20 - 6:00 PM
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