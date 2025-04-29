RR vs GT: Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi etched his name into the history books with a sensational knock against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 29. At just 14 years old, the prodigious left-hander scored a stunning 101 runs off just 38 balls, becoming the youngest player in IPL history to score a century.

Vaibhav's fearless innings, laced with 8 fours and 11 sixes, helped RR chase down a daunting target of 210 in only 15.5 overs. His knock was instrumental in breaking RR’s five-match losing streak and reigniting their hopes for a playoff berth.

Gill’s ‘Lucky Day’ Remark Sparks Controversy

Despite the teenager’s heroics, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill downplayed the performance, calling it a “lucky day” for Vaibhav. Speaking to the host broadcaster after the match, Gill remarked,

“It was his (lucky) day. His hitting was just tremendous, and he made full use of his day.” The comment did not sit well with several in the cricketing community, most notably former India batter Ajay Jadeja, who came out strongly in support of Suryavanshi.

Ajay Jadeja Defends Young Sensation

Jadeja criticized Gill’s statement while speaking on JioStar, indirectly referring to the GT captain as “some player on television.” The former cricketer lauded the teenager for his confidence and ability to deliver under pressure at such a young age.

“But a 14-year-old to believe in himself, the amount that he believes in himself, and to take it that far, even if it's, you know, one day like some player on television just said, oh, it was just his lucky day,” said Jadeja.

He further praised Suryavanshi for living out the dreams many young cricketers have but rarely fulfill, adding that his innings will now be closely scrutinized by analysts and fans alike.

Fearless Batting Against India’s Finest Bowlers

Vaibhav’s batting was not just about big shots but also about the timing and the opponents he took on. He hammered 28 runs off Ishant Sharma in one over and later took Karim Janat apart for 30 runs in a single over. He also faced bowlers like Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna with remarkable ease and aggression.

Before his dismissal in the 12th over, Suryavanshi had already stitched a 166-run stand with Yashasvi Jaiswal, laying the perfect foundation for RR's chase. His performance earned him the Player of the Match award.

Having already announced his arrival with one of the fastest centuries by an Indian in IPL history, all eyes will now be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi when Rajasthan Royals take on the Mumbai Indians in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1. As he continues to grow under the spotlight, cricket fans across the country will be eager to see how the young sensation builds on this magical start.