The curtain may have officially fallen on the illustrious 210-match One Day International career of star Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja as selectors are no longer looking to consider him for the marquee 2027 ODI WC. As the national selection committee begins mapping out the structural blueprint for the upcoming World Cup, team management is firmly pivoting toward Axar Patel as the squad's primary spin-bowling all-rounder, according to a recent report by The Times of India.
This tactical transition comes on the heels of a magnificent, match-winning performance by Axar in the opening ODI against England in Birmingham. The left-arm spinner delivered a career-best bowling display of 4/62 before returning with the bat to smash a crucial, unbeaten half-century, comfortably guiding India to a six-wicket victory.
Structural Shifts in the Bowling Setup
India’s contemporary tactical framework in overseas conditions, highlighted by the ongoing tour of England, has notably excluded a traditional, specialist frontline spinner. Consequently, premier wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has remained on the sidelines. The team management has instead leaned heavily on the all-round capabilities of Axar Patel and Washington Sundar to distribute spin duties.
Insiders indicate that selectors are highly reluctant to reintegrate Jadeja as the premier spin option in the 50-over format. Because Kuldeep offers limited batting depth lower down the order, the management remains intent on fielding a spinner whose batting competence justifies a spot within the top seven slots of the lineup.
According to a BCCI source who spoke to The Times of India, Jadeja’s recent returns in the shorter formats have sparked internal concerns.
“Jadeja’s bowling in white-ball cricket hasn’t been upto the mark for some time, according to the report. He played in the Champions Trophy 2025 because India expected turning tracks in Dubai," the source revealed.
The source further observed a decline in the veteran's finishing capabilities, adding:
“His power-hitting, too, isn’t at the level it was during the ODI World Cup 2019," the source added.
Form Fluctuations and Statistical Realities
The decision to transition away from Jadeja follows a highly visible slump in form during India's tour of New Zealand earlier this year. Throughout that three-match series, which India lost 2-1, the veteran managed a meager 43 runs, compounding struggles with a low batting average of 14.33 and a sluggish strike rate of 66.15.
While Axar Patel has emerged as the preferred candidate on English soil, his historical performances in foreign conditions like South Africa present an ongoing developmental challenge. In his limited opportunities in the Rainbow Nation, Axar has found success elusive, capturing only a single wicket and scoring just eight runs across three appearances. Nevertheless, selectors appear fully committed to backing his all-round profile as India builds toward its next major global tournament.
Rohit to retire soon
Nevertheless, selectors appear fully committed to building a younger core for the next major global tournament, a philosophy that extends to the very top of the batting order. Alongside the shift in the spin department, veteran opener Rohit Sharma is likely to announce his ODI retirement soon and reportedly the third ODI between India and England at Lord’s on July 19 could serve as the final chapter of Hitman’s illustrious 50-over career. As per an Indian Express report, BCCI's senior selection committee has officially communicated their decision to move on from the veteran opener following the conclusion of this series.
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