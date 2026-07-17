Nevertheless, selectors appear fully committed to building a younger core for the next major global tournament, a philosophy that extends to the very top of the batting order. Alongside the shift in the spin department, veteran opener Rohit Sharma is likely to announce his ODI retirement soon and reportedly the third ODI between India and England at Lord’s on July 19 could serve as the final chapter of Hitman’s illustrious 50-over career. As per an Indian Express report, BCCI's senior selection committee has officially communicated their decision to move on from the veteran opener following the conclusion of this series.