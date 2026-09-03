/Not just Rohit Sharma: Virat Kohli & Ravindra Jadeja’s futures also set for review in BCCI meeting today

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to hold a major review meeting in Mumbai on Thursday (today) with the future of several senior India players expected to form a key part of discussions. Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja are among the veterans whose ODI futures could come under the spotlight as the board begins mapping out its plans for the 2027 ODI World Cup, which will be co-hosted by Zimbabwe, South Africa and Namibia.
India head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar and BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia are expected to be part of the meeting. Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer are also expected to attend, while VVS Laxman has been reported as another important participant in discussions surrounding player availability and the team's future planning. Iyer may join virtually, according to the source report.
The review comes after a difficult run of results on India's recent overseas assignments, with the team's performances in England and Ireland among the issues expected to be assessed. Injury management, player availability and preparations for the 2027 World Cup are also prominent areas of concern.
Rohit Sharma's ODI Future In Focus
Among the three senior players, Rohit's position is expected to attract the most attention following the developments during India's ODI series in England. Reports before the Lord's ODI had suggested that the selection committee wanted to move on from the former India captain and look towards younger options ahead of the 2027 World Cup. Rohit was reportedly asked whether he would consider ending his ODI career after the Lord's match.
The uncertainty intensified before the series decider, but Rohit responded with a memorable century at Lord's. He scored 138 off 110 balls, including 17 fours and four sixes, becoming the first Indian batter to score an ODI century at the iconic venue. The performance appeared to push retirement speculation into the background, at least temporarily.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia had already rejected claims that Lord's would mark Rohit's final ODI appearance. Addressing the reports, Saikia said: “There are a lot of speculations going on in media about Rohit Sharma’s future. I want to firmly assert that there has been no such discussion that Rohit will be playing his last match at Lord’s on Sunday," Saikia said in a statement. “Rohit is a regular member of the Indian ODI team and he will continue to represent the country as long as he is in the scheme of things. In other words, Lord’s ODI won’t be his last match."
Kohli And Jadeja Also On Agenda
While Rohit's situation remains uncertain, Kohli and Jadeja are also expected to feature in the wider discussion about India's ODI core. The two veterans have not faced the same immediate scrutiny as Rohit, but the board's World Cup planning could determine how long the experienced trio remains central to India's 50 over setup.
The meeting is therefore expected to provide an important indication of how the selectors and team management view the balance between experience and younger players as India builds towards the 2027 World Cup. The discussions come at a crucial stage for Indian cricket, with the board also assessing injuries and workload management ahead of upcoming international commitments.
Shubman Gill can have the VETO power in which player to back and which to exclude considering he's the captain and will play a major role in designing India's 2027 ODI WC roadmap with Gautam Gambhir and other key members involved.
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