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Not just Rohit Sharma: Virat Kohli & Ravindra Jadeja’s futures also set for review in BCCI meeting today

 The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to hold a major review meeting in Mumbai on Thursday (today) with the future of several senior India players expected to form a key part of discussions.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Sep 03, 2026, 08:28 AM IST|Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 08:28 AM IST
Not just Rohit Sharma: Virat Kohli & Ravindra Jadeja’s futures also set for review in BCCI meeting today
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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