Not just Virat Kohli: Rohit Sharma also doubtful for Afghanistan ODI Series as hamstring concern leaves India's top order in disarray

India's preparations for the Afghanistan ODI series have taken a dramatic turn, with not one but two of their most experienced batters now facing serious fitness doubts. While reports suggest Virat Kohli already been ruled out with a hamstring injury, uncertainty now surrounds Rohit Sharma's participation as well, leaving India's top order looking significantly depleted ahead of the three-match series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to make an official announcement regarding the stalwarts' status.

Rohit Yet to Receive Fitness Clearance

Rohit Sharma was named in the original squad alongside an asterisk, indicating his selection was subject to fitness clearance. While fellow doubtful starter Hardik Pandya has already checked into the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for his assessment, Rohit is yet to report, leaving his availability hanging in the balance. Both players are understood to be managing hamstring issues, the same complaint that has already ended Kohli's participation in the series.

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Interestingly, the selection committee chaired by Ajit Agarkar had initially explored the possibility of resting both Rohit and Kohli for these three fixtures before a late change of heart resulted in their inclusion in the squad. Rohit also held off a challenge to his opening spot, with selectors and team management having discussed the option of handing Yashasvi Jaiswal a run at the top of the order alongside Shubman Gill.

Rohit's Recent Form Worth Preserving

The prospect of losing Rohit will concern the team management given the form he has shown across recent assignments. In his last three ODI series he accumulated 557 runs in total. Against Australia in 2025 he was at his commanding best, scoring 350 runs across three innings including an unbeaten 121. The South Africa series in 2025 yielded 146 runs with scores of 57, 14 and 75, while the New Zealand series in 2026 produced a comparatively modest 61 runs. In IPL 2026, playing for Mumbai Indians, Rohit scored 283 runs in nine matches at an average of 35.37 and a strike rate of 157.22, including a blistering 84 off 44 balls against Lucknow Super Giants. He also crossed the milestone of 6,000 IPL runs for Mumbai Indians during that campaign.

Replacements Being Considered

With two slots potentially opening up simultaneously, the selectors are weighing their options carefully. Yashasvi Jaiswal remains the frontrunner for the opening berth should Rohit miss out. For the middle order, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devdutt Padikkal and Tilak Varma are all under consideration as possible additions to the squad.

A final decision is expected around June 6 when key decision-makers convene to also pick squads for the upcoming Ireland and England assignments.

Updated ODI Schedule

First ODI: June 13, 2026, Dharamsala, 1:30 PM IST

Second ODI: June 17, 2026, Lucknow, 1:30 PM IST

Third ODI: June 20, 2026, Chennai, 1:30 PM IST

Original Squad as Announced

Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma*, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Harsh Dubey, Hardik Pandya*.

*Subject to fitness clearance