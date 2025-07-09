Not Just Wiaan Mulder: When Mark Taylor And Sid Barnes Walked Away From History For Cricket’s Greater Good

Cricket fans across the globe were treated to an extraordinary display of brilliance and humility as Wiaan Mulder, South Africa’s stand-in Test captain, crafted a historic 367 not out before choosing to declare the innings on Day 2 of the second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. What made headlines wasn't just the magnitude of the knock—but Mulder’s selfless decision to step away from a potential world record in honor of Brian Lara’s legendary 400 not out. Mulder’s innings—comprising 49 boundaries and 4 towering sixes—now ranks as the fifth-highest individual score in Test history, eclipsing giants like Hashim Amla and Virender Sehwag in statistical and moral magnitude. South Africa posted a daunting 626/5 declared, which proved unassailable as Zimbabwe were forced to follow on.

A Nod to Greatness: Mulder Echoes Mark Taylor’s Reverence for Bradman

Mulder’s choice has stirred passionate debate across the cricketing fraternity. Some laud it as a moment of class and grace, reminiscent of Mark Taylor’s 334 declaration* in 1998, where the Australian skipper opted not to surpass Sir Donald Bradman’s revered total out of sheer respect. Similarly, Mulder said, “Brian Lara is a legend... letting him keep the record is the way it should be.”

Much like Taylor, who received a personal letter from Bradman, Mulder has already begun receiving plaudits from across the cricketing world, including Dale Steyn and leading voices like John Etheridge. Cricket statistician Mohandas Menon drew instant parallels, declaring, “Wiaan Mulder has done a Mark Taylor.”

South Africa Dominates As Zimbabwe Falters

While Mulder’s bat did most of the talking, he didn’t stop there. The all-rounder also snared two wickets and grabbed a sharp catch at slip, continuing his dominance across all departments. For Zimbabwe, Sean Williams’ blistering 83 off 55 balls was the only bright spark amid an otherwise disappointing collapse.

With South Africa enforcing the follow-on, Zimbabwe ended Day 2 at 51/1, still trailing by a mountain of runs. The Proteas, under Mulder’s leadership, are on the cusp of a series whitewash.

More Than a Milestone: Mulder Becomes Second SA Triple Centurion

Mulder joined Hashim Amla as only the second South African to score a triple century in Test cricket. His 300 came in just 297 balls, second only to Sehwag’s 278-ball triple ton, underscoring both aggression and efficiency. Surpassing Amla’s 311* was a significant personal achievement, but Mulder’s ultimate act of declaration added a layer of character rarely seen in modern cricket.

“I’ve never even dreamed of getting a double hundred, let alone a triple,” Mulder admitted, reflecting on his journey from domestic obscurity to global acclaim.

County Stints, Cranberries & Cricket Zen

Mulder credits his evolution to county cricket with Leicestershire and surviving the challenges of the Wanderers pitch in Johannesburg. His mental strength? A unique mix of Afrikaans tunes and ‘Zombie’ by The Cranberries, which he hums between deliveries to stay focused—something even Mike Brearley would approve of.

The choice of ‘Zombie’, now a sporting anthem in South Africa post their Rugby World Cup triumph, also symbolizes Mulder’s deep-rooted connection to the national spirit. “It was sung at Lord’s to [coach] Shuks,” he said, referencing the World Test Championship final win over Australia.

The Verdict: Genius With Grace, A New Benchmark in Cricketing Spirit

Mulder’s 367* was more than just a record—it was a tribute to cricket’s legacy, a gesture that turned a career milestone into a collective celebration of the sport’s nobility. At just 27, he has not only earned a place in the record books but in the hearts of purists who believe the spirit of cricket still thrives.

In a sport where statistics often overshadow sportsmanship, Wiaan Mulder has reminded the world that greatness is not just measured by numbers—but by humility, timing, and respect for those who came before.