Not KKR; Gautam Gambhir to Join This IPL franchise as Partner, Mentor & CEO: Report
RAJASTHAN ROYALS GAUTAM GAMBHIR NEWS

Not KKR; Gautam Gambhir to Join This IPL franchise as Partner, Mentor & CEO: Report

Despite the allure of a senior role in the IPL, several factors make it nearly impossible for Gambhir to accept the offer at this time.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Feb 17, 2026, 05:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • The interest from Rajasthan Royals is unsurprising given Gambhir’s unparalleled track record in franchise cricket.
  • For now, Gambhir remains focused on guiding the Indian team through the business end of the T20 World Cup
Not KKR; Gautam Gambhir to Join This IPL franchise as Partner, Mentor & CEO: ReportCredits - Twitter

In a move that has sent ripples through the cricketing world, Rajasthan Royals have reportedly approached current India head coach Gautam Gambhir for a senior leadership position within the franchise. This development comes as the 2008 IPL champions undergo a significant ownership transition, with incoming stakeholders looking to overhaul their cricketing operations by bringing in high-profile figures.

The Nature of the Proposal

Sources familiar with the matter informed Aaj Tak that the offer extended to Gambhir is broad in scope. The franchise is interested in him joining in a senior capacity, with roles ranging from mentor or CEO to a potential strategic partner. This outreach is part of a larger restructuring effort as new investors prepare to board the Rajasthan Royals ship, seeking to replicate the championship-winning culture Gambhir is known for.

Why the Move is Unlikely

Despite the allure of a senior role in the IPL, several factors make it nearly impossible for Gambhir to accept the offer at this time:

BCCI Conflict of Interest: Formal involvement with an IPL franchise while serving as the national head coach would represent a direct violation of BCCI's conflict-of-interest regulations.

National Commitments: Gambhir’s contract with the Indian team is active through the 2027 World Cup cycle. He is currently deeply involved in India's campaign at the 2026 T20 World Cup, where the team has already secured a spot in the Super 8s.

Long-term Roadmap: With the 2027 World Cup and the 2028 Olympics on the horizon, Gambhir’s priorities are firmly placed on the national setup.

A Proven IPL Pedigree

The interest from Rajasthan Royals is unsurprising given Gambhir’s unparalleled track record in franchise cricket. He has been the architect of three titles for Kolkata Knight Riders, twice as their captain and most recently as their mentor. Furthermore, his tenure as mentor for Lucknow Super Giants saw the team qualify for the playoffs in consecutive seasons, finishing third on both occasions.

Ownership Shift at Rajasthan Royals

The franchise is currently in a state of transition. While the exact details of the ownership change remain under wraps, the pursuit of a figure like Gambhir indicates that the incoming stakeholders are willing to make bold moves to strengthen their strategic and cricketing operations.

For now, Gambhir remains focused on guiding the Indian team through the business end of the T20 World Cup. While the IPL may always be a future prospect for the legendary former opener, his current trajectory is locked into the 2027 World Cup cycle and beyond, leaving no room for a return to franchise leadership in the foreseeable future.

Full Rajasthan Royals Squad for IPL 2026

Following the mini auction in Abu Dhabi, the updated RR squad is as follows:

Retained & Traded Players:
Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Lhuan Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Tushar Deshpande, Kwena Maphaka, Nandre Burger.
Traded In: Ravindra Jadeja (from CSK), Sam Curran (from CSK), Donovan Ferreira (from DC).

Players Bought in Mini Auction:
Ravi Bishnoi (₹7.20 cr), Adam Milne (₹2.40 cr), Ravi Singh (₹95 L), Sushant Mishra (₹90 L), Kuldeep Sen (₹75 L), Vignesh Puthur (₹30 L), Yash Raj Punja (₹30 L), Aman Rao (₹30 L), Brijesh Sharma (₹30 L).

The franchise also faces off field challenges, as reports indicate their Jaipur home ground status remains in doubt, prompting a formal letter to the BCCI.

Riyan Parag is the new captain.

