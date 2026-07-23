London’s historic stadium, The Oval, has been confirmed as the official host venue for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025–27 Final, which is scheduled to take place from Wednesday, June 9, to Sunday, June 13, 2027.
This confirmation follows an agreement made by the International Cricket Council (ICC) granting the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) rights to host three consecutive WTC Finals in 2027, 2029, and 2031. The Oval previously staged the showpiece in 2023, when Australia defeated India to capture the mace.
The 2027 showpiece carries added symbolic importance as it falls during the global celebration marking 150 years of Test cricket.
Tournament Standings & Current Contenders
Nine nations remain in the running to claim a top-two finish and book a trip to South London.
Rank Team Points Percentage (%) Status & Context
1 Australia 87.50% Dominant start; 7 victories out of 8 matches.
2 South Africa 75.00% Defending champions following their Lord's WTC 2025 triumph.
3 New Zealand 72.22% Inaugural 2021 champions within striking distance.
4 Bangladesh 58.33% Escalated into contention following a 2–0 series win over Pakistan.
5 India 48.15% Two-time finalists (2021, 2023) holding 4 wins from 9 Tests.
6 Sri Lanka 41.67% Remain mathematically viable in the middle order.
7 England 24.36% Require significant late-cycle victories to make up lost ground.
8 West Indies 15.00% Facing steep climbing requirements.
9 Pakistan 8.33% Anchoring the bottom of the table.
Crucial Upcoming Matchups
The qualification race intensifies over the coming months with key bilateral series:
West Indies vs. Pakistan (2 Tests starting July 25)
Australia vs. Bangladesh (2 Tests starting August 13)
Sri Lanka vs. India (2 Tests starting August 15)
England vs. Pakistan (3 Tests across August and September)
Official Statements
Gaurav Saxena (ICC General Manager, Events & Operations):
"The ICC World Test Championship Final has established itself as one of the most prestigious occasions in the global cricket calendar, bringing together the two best Test teams in the world after two years of sustained excellence and consistency. The 2027 World Test Championship Final will hold special significance as cricket celebrates 150 years of Test cricket. The Oval has played a proud role in the history of our sport and has hosted some of its most memorable moments. We look forward to working closely with the ECB to deliver another world-class event that celebrates the enduring legacy of Test cricket and creates lasting memories for fans around the world".
Historical Context: The WTC Legacy
Across its first three cycles, the World Test Championship has delivered three distinct champions:
2021 (Southampton): New Zealand defeated India to claim the inaugural mace.
2023 (The Oval): Australia triumphed over India in South London.
2025 (Lord's): South Africa captured their maiden WTC trophy with a memorable victory at Lord's.
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