Official Statements

Gaurav Saxena (ICC General Manager, Events & Operations):

"The ICC World Test Championship Final has established itself as one of the most prestigious occasions in the global cricket calendar, bringing together the two best Test teams in the world after two years of sustained excellence and consistency. The 2027 World Test Championship Final will hold special significance as cricket celebrates 150 years of Test cricket. The Oval has played a proud role in the history of our sport and has hosted some of its most memorable moments. We look forward to working closely with the ECB to deliver another world-class event that celebrates the enduring legacy of Test cricket and creates lasting memories for fans around the world".