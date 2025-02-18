The Rohit Sharma-led India will start their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh on Thursday, February 20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Ahead of the start of the Champions Trophy, India have already suffered a massive blow as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament due to a lower back injury.

Former opener Shikhar Dhawan feels that India will feel Bumrah's absence "very strongly" in the Champions Trophy but they still have a great chance to win the tournament.

"My concern is they are going to miss Jasprit Bumrah, there is no doubt he will be a big absence and I think they will feel it very strongly," Dhawan wrote in an ICC column published on Tuesday.

"For me, he is the best bowler in the world, and his accuracy is hard to replicate. He is also a very calm character and that is crucial in a huge ICC event like this," he added.

However, Dhawan has backed young Harshit Rana to become India's X-factor in the tournament.

"At the same time, Harshit Rana has come into the side and I think that is really exciting - keep an eye on him, I think he could have a breakout tournament," he said.

"I like his attitude, he is a go-getter and he is not afraid of anything. He accepts challenges and we have seen in the England series that he is in form. I am sure he will look to seize this opportunity and, if he does, he could provide a real X-factor for India," he added.

The 39-year-old highlighted factors which make India a title contender at the upcoming Champions Trophy.

"There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic for India. They have a very balanced side, especially with the bat – there is a nice blend of experience and youth. Shubman Gill, in particular, is so consistent and he has a big role to play. I think he will have a great tournament," said Dhawan.

"Rohit Sharma has found form, and Virat Kohli is there; they are a top side and will take some stopping," he added.

The former India cricketer also didn't rule out teams such as South Africa, New Zealand, Australia and hosts Pakistan, to whom India lost in the title clash in the last edition in the UK.

"I really like South Africa in this tournament as well. They have played consistent cricket and have everything you need to win such a huge tournament – experience, strength-in-depth and X-factor players like Kagiso Rabada," said Dhawan.

"I also like Pakistan, they will be hard to beat in home conditions, and also New Zealand – who are just always there or there abouts. Australia have struggled in their series with Sri Lanka but they have some great batters; Travis Head is in great form, and I'm really excited to see Steve Smith," he added.

Notably, Dhawan is one of the most successful batters in the ICC Champions Trophy history having scored 701 runs in 10 innings at an average of 77.88. He hit three centuries in the tournament, with his best being 125 against Sri Lanka in 2017.

"The ICC Champions Trophy means a great deal to me. We won in 2013 and then reached the final in 2017, and both times I finished as leading run-scorer," he said.