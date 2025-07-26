Not MS Dhoni, N Jagadeesan Credits Another Ex-CSK Star As His Mentor After Getting Test Call-Up

Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batter Narayan Jagadeesan has received an unexpected maiden Test call-up to join India’s squad in England ahead of the fifth and final Test at The Oval. The 29-year-old, who has not yet featured at the India A level, has been brought in as a replacement for vice-captain Rishabh Pant, who has been sidelined for six weeks due to a foot injury. Jagadeesan will be the backup to Dhruv Jurel, stepping into the squad just as he was preparing for regular practice sessions. Reflecting on this surprising development, Jagadeesan mentioned a key figure who has influenced his journey who is a former Chennai Super Kings teammate.

Jagadeesan brings with him an impressive first-class resume, scoring 3,373 runs at an average of 47.50 across 52 matches. While it remains uncertain whether he will debut in the upcoming match, his inclusion marks a clear nod from the selectors that he is now part of India's long-term plans

Jagadeesan Credits Robin Uthappa for Mentorship

Speaking to The Times of India, Jagadeesan credited Robin Uthappa, former India batter and his CSK teammate from the 2021–2022 seasons, for playing a pivotal role in mentoring him through challenging phases and helping him fine-tune both his game and mindset following an IPL disappointment.

“We have known each other since our CSK days. A couple of years ago, after not being picked in the IPL, I felt I needed a mentor, and we got in touch. He has helped me a lot. He has given me a sense of security about how I feel as a cricketer. I have worked with him to improve my mindset in terms of goal-setting, manifesting and also technical aspects of the game, especially in T20 cricket. He has a lot of experience and has gone through ups and downs and knows how it works in international cricket,” Jagadeesan said.

Jagadeesan Reacts On Opportunity

Clearly emotional about the moment, Jagadeesan expressed his amazement and gratitude at the opportunity, calling it the most significant step of his cricketing journey.

“I was surprised when I got the call. It is the most significant step of my career and a dream come true. I have grown up thinking about this very moment. It is a great feeling not just for me but my parents and coach as well,” he said.