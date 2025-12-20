Rohit Sharma has declared Wriddhiman Saha as India’s finest wicketkeeper, placing him above MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant. The former India captain praised Saha for his technical mastery, calling him the best wicketkeeper the country has ever produced. While Dhoni’s name is usually the first to come up in discussions of India’s greatest keepers, purists often point to Saha’s flawless glovework and agility as unmatched. Rohit highlighted Saha’s technical skill, emphasizing that his performances behind the stumps were exceptional.

Rohit stated, “We have never seen such a keeper in India. India's best keeper. There is no doubt about it. You must have seen it when we were playing the Test matches. In India, the ball spins a lot. It stays low. Keeping the ball in that position. Keeping the ball in focus is tough. Jadeja bowls fast. Ashwin is so skillful. He bowls from the top. He bowls a carom ball. He doesn't even know which ball he is bowling. Saha has caught that ball. So, isn't it? (laughs).”

He further stressed that Saha is also one of India’s most underrated cricketers. Rohit noted that wicketkeeping in India, particularly in Tests, is extremely challenging due to pitches that turn sharply, stay low, or bounce unpredictably. According to him, Saha excelled in these conditions better than anyone else.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Rohit Sharma talking about Wriddhiman Saha’s wicketkeeping, saying that he is one of India’s greatest wicketkeepers.



The most underrated wicket keeper @Wriddhipops pic.twitter.com/uYDWaIs0g0 — (@rushiii_12) December 19, 2025

ALSO READ - Will Rohit Sharma Play Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025-26 Following BCCI'S Mandate? Know As Mumbai Announce Squad Ending Suspense

Praised Saha

Rohit added that the difficulty increases when keeping to world-class spinners like Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin, whose variations and pace make every delivery challenging. Despite these hurdles, Saha made "impossible" catches look routine, cementing his reputation as a master of his craft.

Saha's Impeccable Record

Over 40 Test matches, Saha has 104 dismissals, including 92 catches and 12 stumpings. With the bat, he accumulated 1,353 runs, featuring three centuries and six fifties. However, his white-ball opportunities were limited, with just nine ODI appearances.

By comparison, Dhoni’s record includes 294 dismissals in 90 Tests, with 256 catches and 38 stumpings. His batting yielded 4,876 runs with six hundreds and 33 fifties, reflecting both longevity and impact.

Ultimately, Dhoni and Saha represent two contrasting philosophies of wicketkeeping. Dhoni revolutionized the role with lightning reflexes, tactical leadership, and exceptional game awareness under pressure. Saha, by contrast, epitomized the traditional style, showcasing flawless footwork, low-catching technique, and the rare ability to stand up to the stumps against medium pace, earning him recognition as a classical master behind the wickets.