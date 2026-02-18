Not MS Dhoni, Virat Or Rohit, Hardik Pandya reveals who reignited his game after IPL 2025

India’s premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya has opened up about the personal and professional shifts that have redefined his game in the lead-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup. Following a period of introspection after the 2025 Indian Premier League season, Pandya has credited his girlfriend, Mahieka Sharma, for helping him unlock a higher level of performance and emotional connection to the sport.

The Search for Untapped Potential

Despite his status as a world class cricketer who famously helped India secure the 2024 T20 World Cup in Barbados, Pandya felt he was operating far below his ceiling. Describing himself as a "cricket geek," he realized that while his bowling confidence was high, his batting had not yet reached the heights he envisioned.

“I think the child in me, the cricket geek, who is always there, was focusing more on my skill set as a bowler. I have always had a lot of confidence in my bowling, but batting was very close to my heart,” Pandya said in an interview with JioStar. “After the last IPL, I realised that I really wanted to play to Hardik's full potential. I think until now, I haven't utilised more than 40 per cent of my batting potential, and that is genuinely honest feedback.”

The Role of Mahieka Sharma

Pandya highlighted the entry of Mahieka Sharma into his life as a turning point for his mental approach to cricket. He explained that their conversations centered on bringing back the joy and excitement he felt as a young player.

“What I know as a cricketer, what I imagine, what I manifest, and how I practice, have not translated into performance by more than 40 per cent. I took some time in my life to figure out how to bring that out. That's when Mahieka came into my life. We started talking about the sport and how to bring that child back. She helped me rediscover that excitement for the game that I always had. I went behind the scenes, worked really hard, and had a good amount of batting sessions,” Pandya revealed.

Rigorous Training at the Centre of Excellence

This renewed focus led to an intense training regimen at the National Cricket Academy (NCA), now the Centre of Excellence, in Bengaluru. Pandya described a relentless schedule where he was often the last person at the facility.

“There were days when I was on the ground for six to seven hours. When I went to the NCA, I would go at 3:30 in the afternoon and finish at 12:30 at night. I was usually the last person to leave and shut the lights off,” he added.

World Cup Performance and Upcoming Fixtures

Pandya’s efforts have yielded tangible results during the 2026 T20 World Cup. In the high voltage clash against Pakistan, he overcame the disappointment of a golden duck by delivering a crucial wicket maiden. He dismissed Sahibzada Farhan and later cleaned up the tail by taking Usman Tariq’s wicket, helping India secure a 61 run victory.

His tournament statistics currently include four wickets and a blistering half century against Namibia. Following the upcoming match against the Netherlands at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Pandya will lead India’s charge in the Super 8 stage. The team is scheduled to face South Africa on February 22 in Ahmedabad, followed by encounters with Zimbabwe and the West Indies.