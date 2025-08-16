Not Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya Was All Set To Make His IPL Debut In 2012 For This Team, But This Coach Denied It

Hardik Pandya’s rise to IPL stardom began during his debut season in 2015, making waves with impressive performances that caught the attention of selectors. He earned his first India call-up for the T20I series against Australia in early 2016 and made his ODI debut in October the same year. Now capped in all three formats, Hardik remained with Mumbai Indians until 2021. Later He joined MI back in 2024 as the captain of the franchise. But there is a big revelation done by Irfan Pathan on The Lallantop Show 'Guest In Newsroom' telling that Hardik could have made his debut in 2012 for Sunrisers Hyderabad but that didn't happen.

Irfan Pathan shared an interesting revelation about Hardik’s IPL journey, stating that he had recommended Hardik to Sunrisers Hyderabad back in 2012, before Hardik had made his debut. However, VVS Laxman, then part of the SRH coaching staff, did not act on this advice.

“There’s no rivalry between me and Hardik Pandya. There’s nothing as such. No player from Baroda who went to the top can say that Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan didn’t support them at any specific time. Even VVS Laxman said that I regret that I didn’t listen to Irfan in 2012. If I had listened, then Hardik would’ve played for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Laxman said that,” Pathan revealed.

ALSO READ - KKR Eyes Sanju Samson: Five Players They Can Offer To Rajasthan Royals; Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Check full list

In a twist to his career, Hardik was eventually signed by MI at his base price of Rs 10 lakh during the IPL 2015 mini-auction after going unsold in the 2014 mega-auction. He later returned to Mumbai Indians before the IPL 2024 season via a trade and was appointed captain, continuing his leadership as the five-time IPL champions seek more success. Hardik is also the former vice-captain of India’s white-ball teams, underscoring his importance in the national setup.

On Commentary Sack

He was also asked about the reason behind his commentary sack to which he cryptically hinted towards Hardik.

"If I'm criticising you in 7 matches out of 14, I'm still being lenient. That is our job as broadcasters,” he said in response to questions about which player’s influence led to his IPL exit.

Pathan also highlighted his longstanding support for players from Baroda, including Hardik. “There is no rivalry. All the Baroda players who have come after me, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya or Hardik Pandya, none of them can say that Irfan-Yusuf did not help them,” Pathan explained. He recalled how he and his brother Yusuf have supported these players by helping them secure sponsorships and advocating for them.

ALSO READ - Team India Asia Cup Squad: 6 Players Likely Ignored To Make Way For Shubman Gill & Shreyas Iyer