Asia Cup: Pakistan’s Asia Cup 2025 clash against the UAE was played under the shadow of the ongoing ‘handshake’ controversy involving match referee Andy Pycroft. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had lodged multiple complaints seeking Pycroft’s removal after accusing him of instructing captains to skip handshakes during the India-Pakistan match. The International Cricket Council (ICC), however, rejected those requests.

The build-up caused a one-hour delay to the start of the game in Dubai, with Pakistan’s players staying at their hotel until late discussions concluded. Eventually, the team reached the ground, and the match began at 16:30 BST instead of the scheduled 15:30 BST.

PCB Claims and Pycroft’s Apology

The PCB alleged that Pycroft had asked Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha not to shake hands with India skipper Suryakumar Yadav at the toss on Sunday. Pakistan also claimed that India’s refusal to shake hands post-match had soured relations further. Ahead of the UAE game, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi held talks with former chiefs Ramiz Raja and Najam Sethi. Later, a PCB statement said Pycroft had apologized to Pakistan’s management and captain.

Rauf Stays Focused on the Game

Despite the off-field drama, pacer Haris Rauf stressed that the controversy had no impact on the team’s performance. “I wasn’t feeling any pressure. This is not in my control. These are decisions for the board; it’s their headache. My focus was on the match,” Rauf said after Pakistan’s 41-run win.

He credited the team management for handling external matters effectively, allowing players to stay focused on cricket.

Batting Woes Still A Concern

Although Pakistan sealed victory and secured their spot in the Super Four stage, their batting display left much to be desired. Fakhar Zaman was the only batter to cross 30, as the team lost nine wickets in the process. Rauf avoided comparisons with the 2017 Champions Trophy-winning side, saying: “It’s not my domain to speak on who plays and who doesn’t that’s for the coaches and captain. As players, if we get opportunities, it’s on us to make the most of them.”

India vs Pakistan Again

With the win, Pakistan joined India in the Super Four stage. The arch-rivals are set to face each other once more on Sunday, October 5, in Dubai, a clash that promises to reignite the rivalry amid heightened political and sporting tensions.