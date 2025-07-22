Not Nitish Reddy! Ravi Shastri Backs THIS Youngster To Be "Genuine All-Rounder" For India For Many Many Years

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has thrown his weight behind Washington Sundar and expressed strong belief in his ability to grow into a genuine all-rounder for India in Test cricket.

In his four outings in the ongoing England tour, Sundar has scores of 42, 12*, 23 and 0, in addition to his five wickets. He was very successful with the ball during the third Test at Lord’s, where his superb 4/22 put India in the driver’s seat as he grabbed the key wickets of Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jamie Smith.

Speaking on The ICC Review podcast, Shastri recalled his first impression of Sundar and praised the youngster’s all-round skillset.

“I always loved Washington. When I saw him on day one, I said he's the man. And he can be a genuine all-rounder for many, many years for India,” the former India coach said.

Sundar, who made his Test debut in the famous Gabba win in 2021 against Australia, has had limited opportunities in red-ball cricket since then. The all-rounder has played in 11 Tests since, scoring 545 runs with the bat, in addition to scalping 30 wickets.

The 63-year-old Shastri believes that Sundar deserves more chances, especially considering his potential impact on turning tracks.

"He (Sundar) again is just 25 years of age. I think he should have played a lot more Test cricket," he said.

"Can be lethal in India on tracks where the ball is turning, as New Zealand found out when they played against India. (during NZ’s tour of India in 2024, where he was the joint top wicket taker, picking 16 wickets in four innings). He out-bowled some of the senior spinners. He bowled that well and he can bat," he added.

Notably, Sundar’s Test journey began at the Gabba in 2021, a match where India were grappling with injuries. As head coach then, Shastri turned to the youngster and Sundar delivered with a classy 62 under pressure in his very first innings, playing a key role in India’s historic win.

He backed that up with unbeaten knocks of 85 and 96 in subsequent series against England at home, showcasing maturity and technique far beyond his years. Despite batting at No.7 or lower in 10 of his 11 Test appearances, Sundar has maintained a remarkable batting average of 38.92, which includes four half-centuries.

Shastri backed Sundar to succeed in overseas conditions as well, pointing to his strength, control and ability to bowl long spells.

"He's a naturally talented batsman. He's no number 8. He can go at 6 very soon in the batting lineup. And once he gains confidence, I think he'll get better and better because even overseas he's got the drift, he's got the pace, he's got the strength in his fingers and the fitness," Shastri said.

"You know, do both long spells and do the controlling job when needed," he added.