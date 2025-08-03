Michael Vaughan has suggested that England should consider appointing Harry Brook as captain if Ben Stokes remains out of action. The former England skipper believes Brook has the qualities of a natural leader and could be a strong alternative should Stokes' shoulder injury continue to sideline him. Stokes is currently missing the final Test of the India series at The Oval due to the injury. Vice-captain Ollie Pope has taken charge in his absence. The all-rounder’s recovery is expected to take up to eight weeks, ahead of the upcoming Ashes series in Australia scheduled for November.

Brook, who currently plays for Yorkshire, recently led England’s white-ball side to a series win over the West Indies in his first assignment as full-time captain.

“Harry Brook, to me, looks a leader. He looks a born leader, If Ben Stokes is injured in the future, can't Pope stay as vice-captain and Harry Brook gets the leadership role?," Vaughan said on the Test Match Special podcast.

Vaughan, one of England's most successful captains and the man behind the famous 2005 Ashes triumph, led England in 51 Tests, winning 26 between 2003 and 2008. He offered further insight into the dynamic between captains and their deputies.

“I look at someone like Ollie Pope, who looks a fantastic vice-captain. He is a brilliant person to have next to the captain to come up with ideas. Sometimes vice-captains aren't brilliant captains,” Vaughan explained.

He added, “Marcus Trescothick was a magnificent vice-captain for me, but you wouldn’t want to give him the captaincy.”

Pope's Captaincy

This is Pope’s fifth Test as England captain, having previously stepped in during Stokes’ hamstring injury last year. Under his leadership, England are in a tough spot in the final Test. Chasing 374 to win, they ended Day 3 at 50-1. If successful, it would be England’s second-highest run chase in Test history. With Chris Woakes unavailable, England relied on seamers Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, and Jamie Overton. Despite eventually bowling India out for 396 in their second innings, England were hurt by six dropped catches.

“It is not Ollie Pope’s fault England are in this position. It is the dropped catches,” Vaughan pointed out.

He also noticed Pope leaving the field a couple of times, speculating, “It might have been for a comfort break, but it looked like he was going off for tactical advice.”

“I just want the best captain who is the best leader leading the England side. I don’t think a good vice-captain will necessarily be a good captain,” he concluded.