Not Pat Cummins, 29-year-old T20 WC 2026 Indian Star to captain Sunrisers Hyderabad for IPL 2026; Know why

In a significant leadership shift ahead of the IPL 2026 season, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have officially appointed wicketkeeper-athlete Ishan Kishan as their stand-in captain. This decision comes as regular skipper Pat Cummins is set to miss the initial stages of the tournament while recovering from a lumbar stress back injury. Supporting Kishan in this role, the explosive opening batter Abhishek Sharma has been named the team's vice-captain.

The franchise confirmed the news via their official account on X, noting that the Australian star would be unavailable for several matches of the upcoming showpiece event.

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Pat Cummins will miss a few games while recovering from injury.



Until he recovers, Ishan Kishan will be the Captain and Abhishek Sharma will be the Vice-Captain. pic.twitter.com/etXJUkQJeG — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) March 18, 2026

Rewarding T20 World Cup Heroics

The appointment serves as a major professional milestone for Ishan Kishan, who is fresh off a stellar campaign in India’s T20 World Cup title defense. Under the leadership of Suryakumar Yadav, Kishan was a cornerstone of the national side, accumulating 317 runs and playing a decisive role in keeping the trophy in India.

Conversely, his deputy Abhishek Sharma experienced a turbulent World Cup journey. Despite being dismissed for a duck on three occasions, Sharma maintained his reputation as a high-impact player, scoring 141 runs across 8 matches with a formidable strike rate of 158.42.

IPL 2026: Opening Fixtures

The 2016 champions are scheduled to launch their campaign in a high-voltage encounter against the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), on March 28 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

SRH Early Season Schedule:

March 28: vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Bengaluru) at 7:30 PM IST

April 2: vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Kolkata) at 7:30 PM IST

April 5: vs Lucknow Super Giants (Hyderabad) at 3:30 PM IST

April 11: vs Punjab Kings (Mullanpur) at 3:30 PM IST

Squad Depth and Strategy

The SRH roster for 2026 features a blend of seasoned internationals and emerging domestic talent. Key figures including Heinrich Klaasen, Travis Head, and Liam Livingstone will be expected to provide the firepower required in Cummins' absence. The bowling department will see the likes of Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, and Shivam Mavi stepping up to maintain the defensive pressure.

Additional Insights:

Captaincy Pedigree: While this is Kishan's first major stint as an IPL captain, he previously led the India U-19 team to the World Cup final in 2016.

Injury Impact: Pat Cummins’ absence is a tactical blow to SRH’s bowling powerplay, as he was the leading wicket-taker for the franchise in the previous season.

The RCB Rivalry: Starting against the defending champions RCB in their home den provides an immediate litmus test for Kishan’s tactical acumen and the team's revamped leadership structure.