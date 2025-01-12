Not Rashid Khan ! THIS Player To Lead Afghanistan In 2025 Champions Trophy, Star Opener Returns

Afghanistan have named their 15-member squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy, which will be played from February 19 to March 09 in Pakistan and the UAE. This will be Afghanistan's first-ever appearance in the Champions Trophy and Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead the side.

Afghanistan will play the Champions Trophy on the back of impressive displays at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2023 and last year's Men's T20 World Cup, where they finished as semifinalists.

A big inclusion in the squad is that of Ibrahim Zadran, who's marking a return from an ankle injury he sustained last year. The 23-year-old Ibrahim has not played for Afghanistan since he slipped during the practice session in the Greater Noida Test, which was washed out without a ball being bowled.

Ibrahim will accompany swashbuckling Rahmanullah Gurbaz at the top of the batting followed by the likes of Rahmat Shah and skipper Shahidi, making up for a strong top-four.

The bowling unit is strengthened by the presence of star spinner Rashid Khan alongside all-rounder Mohammad Nabi, and Fazalhaq Farooqi, who is the pace spearhead.

A notable absentee is Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman, who was a key member of Afghanistan's squad in the Men's Cricket World Cup back in 2023. According to the ACB interim chief selector, Mujeeb was "not available for selection"

"Mujeeb Ur Rahman was not available for the selection as he has been advised by his doctor to focus on T20s for a while to ensure his full recovery before returning to ODIs. That was also the reason he missed on the recently concluded ODI series against Zimbabwe," the ACB interim chief selector Ahmad Suliman Khil said.

"Conditions in Pakistan are similar to those in Afghanistan and the UAE, where we usually play. We will conduct a preparation camp in multiple phases before embarking on our journey for the big event. The expectations are high, and I hope the team will prepare well and deliver some excellent performances, just as they did in the last two World Cups," he added.

The squad also includes 23-year-old Sediqullah Atal, who recently had an impressive performance in the three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, earning the Player of the Series title by scoring a total of 156 runs, including a century and a half-century in two games.

Afghanistan have also named three additional reserves to go alongside the 15-member squad.

Afghanistan’s 15-Man Squad For ICC Champions Trophy 2025:

Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Rahmat Shah (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, AM Ghazanfar, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Naveed Zadran and Farid Ahmad Malik.

Reserves: Darwish Rasooli, Nangyal Kharoti, Bilal Sami

Afghanistan's Group Stage Fixtures:

21 February - Afghanistan vs South Africa, Karachi

26 February - Afghanistan vs England, Lahore

28 February - Afghanistan vs Australia, Lahore