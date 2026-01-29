Not RCB but Rajasthan Royals set to become IPL’s first $1,000,000,000 franchise

Rajasthan Royals are on course to become the first Indian Premier League franchise valued above $1 billion, a landmark moment that underlines how sharply the IPL’s business ecosystem has matured. Four serious bidders have submitted offers in the $1.1–$1.3 billion range, according to sources familiar with the process, placing the Jaipur-based franchise at the centre of a valuation reset for Indian sports. This is not just about one sale. If Rajasthan Royals cross the billion-dollar mark, it sets a new benchmark that could dramatically reshape how IPL franchises are priced, sold, and positioned globally.



Why Rajasthan Royals’ valuation matters now

Despite inconsistent on-field returns in recent seasons, Rajasthan Royals have emerged as a premium sports asset. The bidding reflects three powerful forces converging at once:

IPL media rights entering a higher growth phase

India’s sports economy attracting long-term global capital

Franchises being valued as year-round entertainment brands, not seasonal teams

Sources indicate that four bidders have advanced with offers ranging from $1.1 billion to $1.3 billion, comfortably eclipsing the previous high watermark set by expansion teams.

For context, Lucknow Super Giants were acquired in 2022 for around Rs 7,090 crore, then a record. Rajasthan Royals’ numbers suggest that valuation ceilings have moved decisively upward.

Who owns RR and who is bidding

Rajasthan Royals are owned by Emerging Media Ventures, with minority stakes held by RedBird Capital Partners and Tiger Global. Manoj Badale remains the lead figure behind the franchise’s long-term strategy.

Among the bidders:

Kal Somani, a US-based investor who already owns a stake

Times Internet

Blackstone

Carlyle Group

The sale process is being managed by The Raine Group, a firm known for handling marquee global transactions, including the sales of Chelsea FC and Manchester United. Their involvement signals that this is being positioned as a global sports deal, not a domestic transaction.

On-field results vs off-field value

Rajasthan Royals’ cricketing story has been uneven since their fairytale IPL win in 2008. They reached the final once more in 2022, finishing runners-up, but have otherwise hovered around mid-table.

Crucially, investors are looking beyond trophies.

What they are buying into is:

A stable league structure with revenue sharing

Long-term media rights visibility

A young, digital-first fan base

Strong governance relative to other global T20 leagues

In modern sports economics, consistency of cash flows often outweighs consistency of results.

Why Royal Challengers Bengaluru could go even higher

If RR are setting the floor, Royal Challengers Bengaluru may reset the ceiling. RCB, owned by Diageo, are understood to be exploring a potential sale after their 2025 title win. With one of the IPL’s largest fan bases, unmatched brand recall, and sustained commercial pull, early market soundings suggest valuations approaching or even exceeding $2 billion. Blackstone and Carlyle are reportedly evaluating bids for both franchises, highlighting how aggressively private equity is moving into Indian cricket. From a pure brand perspective, RCB’s upside is obvious. They combine on-field success, star power, and digital dominance in a way few IPL teams can match.