Not RCB ! Rajasthan Royals become first IPL team to be sold for more than USD 1 billion; Check name of new owner, whopping prize & more

In a landmark deal that underscores the skyrocketing commercial value of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Rajasthan Royals (RR), the winners of the inaugural 2008 edition, have become the first IPL franchise to be sold for more than USD 1 billion.

According to a Cricbuzz report, a consortium led by US-based serial entrepreneur Kal Somani has acquired 100% ownership of the Rajasthan Royals in a deal reportedly valued at approximately USD 1.63 billion. Somani is expected to take over the reins of RR after the 2026 season from UK-based Manoj Badale of Emerging Media.

While the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have long been the subject of sale rumors with even higher projected valuations, the Rajasthan Royals have crossed the finish line first, setting a new gold standard for cricket team valuations globally.

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The transaction marks a significant milestone for IPL valuations, which have surged in recent years amid booming media rights, global sponsorships, and the league's growing appeal as a premium sports asset.



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The Buyer: Kal Somani and High-Profile Backers

Kal Somani, an Indian-origin entrepreneur based in the US (Scottsdale, Arizona), is no stranger to the Royals. He first invested in the franchise as a minority stakeholder in 2021.

His entry into the majority ownership space is backed by serious "heavy hitters" from the American sports and business landscape:

Rob Walton: Heir to the Walmart fortune and owner of the NFL’s Denver Broncos.

The Hamp Family: Owners of the Detroit Lions (NFL), represented by Sheila Ford Hamp, who also has deep ties to the Ford Motor Company.

A New Benchmark For The IPL

The final deal eclipses previous IPL benchmarks and comes as rival franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) is also reportedly heading toward a multi-billion-dollar valuation in its own sale process.

Experts see this as validation of the IPL’s status as one of the world’s most lucrative sports leagues, second only to the NFL in revenue potential.

Notably, the sale represents a staggering return on investment. In 2008, the Rajasthan franchise was the cheapest team in the league, purchased by Manoj Badale’s Emerging Media Ventures for just $67 million.

What Happens Next?

Despite the papers being signed, fans won't see an immediate change in the Rajasthan Royals dugout. The formal takeover is scheduled to take place after the conclusion of the IPL 2026 season. For the upcoming 19th edition of the tournament, the current RR management will remain in place.

The Royals are heading into the 2026 season with high ambitions, recently appointing Riyan Parag as captain and securing Dasun Shanaka as a replacement for the injured Sam Curran.

All Eyes On RCB Now

Meanwhile, all eyes now turn to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). With the Royals setting the floor at USD 1.63 billion, market analysts expect the RCB sale to potentially breach the USD 2 billion mark.