/Not Rishabh Pant or Axar Patel, Ex-India captain emerges frontrunner for DC captaincy race in IPL 2027

The Delhi Capitals are reportedly targeting experienced Indian wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul to take over the team's captaincy ahead of the IPL 2027 season, potentially replacing the current skipper, Axar Patel. Following an exceptional individual run with the bat during the IPL 2026 tournament, Rahul has emerged as the primary candidate for the franchise as they look for a reliable, long-term leader.
Leadership Overhaul Follows Five Year Playoff Drought
This prospective change in leadership comes after a highly disappointing IPL 2026 campaign for Delhi under Axar Patel's captaincy. The team failed to reach the playoffs for the fifth year in a row, ultimately finishing the season in sixth place. This prolonged absence from the postseason has prompted the franchise management to thoroughly reassess their overarching strategy and leadership direction before the next edition of the tournament begins.
According to a recent report by The Times of India, Rahul is currently the leading choice for the captaincy, though the franchise leadership has not yet finalized the appointment. The process remains in its early stages, with the team management scheduled to conduct multiple strategic meetings over the upcoming months to solidify their leadership structure.
"It is still early days and the franchise will likely have more discussions on this front in the coming days. KL Rahul is emerging as a strong choice for management, but no decision has been made regarding this," the report stated.
KL Rahul's Stellar Individual Season
KL Rahul answered his critics during the IPL 2026 season by shifting to a highly aggressive approach at the crease. Serving as a crucial pillar for the Delhi Capitals, the wicketkeeper-batsman accumulated 593 runs across 14 innings. He effectively paired consistency with power hitting, concluding the campaign with an impressive average of 45.62 and a rapid strike rate of 174.41.
Delhi Capitals' Inconsistent IPL 2026 Campaign
Despite the individual success of Rahul, the Capitals endured another frustrating season, extending their postseason drought. The team initially displayed great potential, starting their campaign with dominant six-wicket wins against both the Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians. However, that early momentum stalled following a narrow 1-run defeat to the Gujarat Titans and a 23-run loss against the Chennai Super Kings.
As the league unfolded, Delhi managed to bounce back with important victories over Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals. However, persistent inconsistency continued to hinder the team. A series of costly losses against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Kolkata Knight Riders, alongside return-fixture defeats against RCB and CSK, severely damaged their playoff ambitions.
The Capitals did orchestrate a late-season comeback, finishing their tournament schedule with three consecutive wins over Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Kolkata Knight Riders. Unfortunately, this late surge was not enough, as their previous defeats had already mathematically knocked them out of contention for a playoff spot.
Rishabh Pant angle
Delhi Capitals' leadership plans for IPL 2027 have taken another intriguing turn, with reports suggesting that Lucknow Super Giants are prepared to send Rishabh Pant back to his former franchise in a trade that would see Kuldeep Yadav move in the opposite direction. Pant, who joined LSG for a record-breaking fee, is reportedly willing to accept a reduced contract worth around INR 15 crore to facilitate his return to Delhi. However, despite the expected homecoming, the wicketkeeper-batter is unlikely to reclaim the captaincy.
Pant recently stepped down as LSG captain after the franchise failed to qualify for the playoffs for a second consecutive season under his leadership. As a result, Delhi Capitals are believed to be looking elsewhere for their next skipper, with KL Rahul continuing to emerge as the leading candidate for the role.
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