Not Rohit Sharma, Or Joe Root, Kane Williamson Calls This Star 'Greatest All-Format Player In Past 15 Years'

Kane Williamson has paid the ultimate tribute to Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli, calling him the “greatest all-format player” of the past 15 years. The former New Zealand captain, who shares a long-standing mutual respect with Kohli, reflected on their careers and friendship in a recent conversation with Sky Sports. Often compared for their consistency and leadership during a golden era of modern cricket, Williamson and Kohli have been part of the so-called "Fab Four" along with Joe Root and Steve Smith. However, Williamson ended the debate with his clear opinion. According his the Kiwi there is no player who has been this consistent since 2010 and also reflected on his friendship with Virat.

“Virat is probably the greatest all-format player we've seen in the last 15 years,” Williamson told Sky Sports.

"Probably the greatest all-format player we've seen for the last 15 years"



Kane Williamson Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/9CyX5InmVt — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 12, 2025

He acknowledged Kohli’s ability to thrive in India’s intense cricketing environment, stating, “He had his own challenges in an absolute cricket-obsessed country, and he was at the top of the tree.”

Williamson also emphasized the bond the two share beyond cricket. “It's a great relationship in slightly different ways. We've stayed in touch in a lot of ways as well. But, yeah, it was not really a competitive thing. You're just in the team and you want to compete as a team.”

The New Zealand batter elaborated further on their personal rapport, saying, “It was quite funny, just a full circle. That's the other part. We're not just playing cricket but you are living lives in a parallel way in a huge percentage. It's the different things you experience as you get older, so you do connect on similar levels.”

Kohli, who retired from Test cricket in May this year, remains a towering figure in the sport. Williamson, meanwhile, continues to play internationally across formats, though he stepped down from New Zealand’s white-ball captaincy and opted out of a central contract last year. Despite these changes, he has reiterated his commitment to the international game. Their careers have been defined not just by statistical milestones but by the way they’ve handled immense expectations and continued to evolve both as players and individuals.