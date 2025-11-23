Advertisement
INDIA VS SOUTH AFRICA

Not Rohit Sharma Or Shubman Gill ! This Star Player To Lead India In South Africa ODIs, Ruturaj Gaikwad Makes Comeback; Check Full Squad

Shubman Gill, who got injured in the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata, hasn't been picked in India’s squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Nov 23, 2025, 05:49 PM IST
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting on Sunday, November 30 in Ranchi.

KL Rahul will lead India in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, in absence of Shubman Gill, who got injured in the first Test against South Africa in Kolkata. 

Meanwhile, the squad also sees the return of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who will play for India in ODI after a long time.

India's ODI Squad For Series Against South Africa

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul (C) (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel

About the Author
Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a sports journalist with Zee News English and specialises in conducting exclusive interviews and ground reporting, having covered multiple tournaments like the ODI World Cup, IPL, ... Read more

