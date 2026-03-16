Not Rohit Sharma or Virender Sehwag ! Virat Kohli picks THIS RCB star as best T20 opener - WATCH

With the Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) just around the corner, the social media buzz has reached a fever pitch and legendary Virat Kohli has once again taken the center stage. Virat has sparked a lively debate among cricket fans by naming his pick for the greatest T20 opener of all time - and it's not Rohit Sharma or Virender Sehwag.

In a recently released video by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on their social media handles, the 37-year-old Kohli sat down for a rapid-fire "This or That" challenge to settle one of the biggest debates in cricket: Who is the greatest T20 opener of all time?

While many fans expected the former Indian captain to lean toward his national teammates like Rohit or the legendary Sehwag, Kohli threw a curveball that has set the internet on fire.



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'This Or That' Challenge Featuring Virat Kohli

In the video shared on RCB's official handles, Virat Kohli was presented with a series of head-to-head matchups. The challenge saw legends and modern-day greats pitted against each other:

Round 1: Kohli chose Adam Gilchrist over Sunil Narine.

Round 2: He moved to Travis Head, opting for the Australian southpaw over Gilchrist due to his recent T20 dominance.

The Indian Legends: When Head was put up against Virender Sehwag, Kohli didn't hesitate to pick the former India opener. He picked Sehwag over Quinton de Kock, Shane Watson, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Brendon McCullum, and even "Master Blaster" Sachin Tendulkar, clarifying that for the T20 format, Viru's aggression was unmatched.

However, the climax came when the final two names were revealed: Rohit Sharma vs Chris Gayle.

The Ultimate Verdict: Gayle Over 'Hitman'

After a brief pause and careful consideration of the T20 format's demands, Virat Kohli crowned Chris Gayle as the best T20 opener. Despite Rohit Sharma's incredible record of five IPL titles and being one of the most successful T20I batters, Kohli’s choice went to Gayle, his former RCB teammate.

Notably, Gayle remains the most feared T20 opener in history, with records including the most runs (14,562 in 463 matches), the highest individual score (175 not out), and 22 centuries at a blistering strike rate of around 144.75. His time at RCB, where he formed a destructive partnership with Kohli, clearly left a lasting impression.

Looking Ahead To IPL 2026

After ending their 18-year wait for a maiden title in 2025, the Bengaluru franchise will enter IPL 2026 as the defending champions.

Virat Kohli, who was the chief architect of last year's victory with 657 runs, will return to action on March 28 when RCB takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.