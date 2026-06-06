Not Ruturaj Gaikwad, 24-year-old star to replace Virat Kohli in India's ODI Squad vs Afghanistan

Saturday's selection meeting at BCCI headquarters brought a significant update on India's ODI plans, with chief selector Ajit Agarkar confirming that Yashasvi Jaiswal will replace Virat Kohli in the squad for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan. BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia also revealed that the ODI squad for the upcoming England tour will not be announced today, with that decision deferred until the conclusion of the Afghanistan series.

Kohli Ruled Out, Jaiswal Steps In

Virat Kohli sustained a hamstring injury during the IPL 2026 final on May 31, where he played a central role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title defence against Gujarat Titans. Medical assessments following the final revealed the extent of the damage, with Kohli advised a two-week rest period. While he is expected to be fit in time for India's first ODI against England on July 14, selectors decided against rushing him back for the Afghanistan series. Agarkar confirmed Jaiswal as his replacement, with the squad for Afghanistan

Squad

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Shubman Gill (captain), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey.

Rohit Sharma's Fitness Remains Uncertain

Rohit Sharma's place in the squad also carries a fitness caveat. The former India captain has been dealing with a lingering hamstring issue that kept him sidelined for several Mumbai Indians matches during IPL 2026, and has not yet reported to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence for his fitness assessment. His selection remains subject to clearance, and should he fail to pass the fitness test, Jaiswal's inclusion effectively covers that contingency as well.

Hardik Pandya Cleared

Hardik Pandya, who missed a handful of IPL 2026 games due to a lower back spasm, has since been cleared by the Centre of Excellence. If he features in the Afghanistan series, it will mark his return to ODI cricket after more than a year, having last appeared in the format in March 2025.

Afghanistan ODI Series Schedule

The ODI series against Afghanistan gets underway on June 13 at Dharamshala, with the second match on June 17 in Lucknow and the series concluding on June 20 in Chennai. India also face Afghanistan in a one-off Test beginning today, June 6, in New Chandigarh.

England ODI Squad to Come Later

Saikia confirmed that the ODI squad for the England tour, comprising three matches at Edgbaston, Cardiff and Lord's in July, will be announced separately at the end of the Afghanistan series, giving selectors time to fully assess the fitness of Kohli, Rohit and others before committing to that group.