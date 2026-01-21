'Not Safe For Me...', Bangladesh Captain Litton Das Finally Breaks Silence On T20 World Cup 2026 Row

With the T20 World Cup 2026 just weeks away, uncertainty around Bangladesh’s participation has spilled into public view. Bangladesh captain Litton Das has openly admitted that players are in the dark, refusing to comment on the controversy and saying it is “not safe” for him to answer questions on the issue.

“Are You Sure We Are Playing the World Cup?”

Speaking after a Bangladesh Premier League eliminator, Litton was asked whether the pitches and conditions in the BPL were helping Bangladesh prepare for the T20 World Cup. Instead of a technical answer, the skipper exposed the scale of uncertainty. “Are you sure we are going to play the World Cup? From my side, I am uncertain. Everyone is uncertain,” Litton said, before halting a follow-up question. “That is not safe for me. No answer.”

What Is the Bangladesh vs ICC Dispute?

The controversy centres on Bangladesh’s scheduled matches in India for the T20 World Cup 2026. The Bangladesh Cricket Board has formally requested the ICC to move its fixtures out of India, citing security concerns. Sri Lanka was proposed as an alternative venue.

So far, the ICC has shown little inclination to revise the schedule despite multiple meetings. January 21 has been set as the deadline for Bangladesh to confirm its participation under the existing plan.

Players Left Out of the Loop

One of the most striking revelations from Litton’s comments was the lack of communication with the squad. “No, consent was not taken,” he said when asked whether players had been consulted before the board’s hard stance. “There has been no communication with me. We don’t know the group, the venue, or even the country we will play in.”

Government’s Hard Line and Possible Replacement

Earlier, Bangladesh government sports advisor Asif Nazrul reiterated that the national team would not travel to India under any circumstances. He also rejected speculation that Bangladesh could be replaced if it pulls out. “If the ICC tries to impose unreasonable conditions, we will not accept them,” Nazrul said, pointing to past instances where venues were changed following security objections.

However, ICC tournament protocols are clear. If a qualified team withdraws, the next highest-ranked side steps in. As things stand, Scotland national cricket team is the leading candidate to replace Bangladesh if the standoff ends in a withdrawal.

This is no longer just a scheduling dispute. The silence from administrators, public uncertainty from the captain, and a looming deadline create reputational risk for all stakeholders. For Bangladesh, missing a T20 World Cup would impact rankings, revenue, and player exposure. For the ICC, a last-minute replacement would disrupt planning, broadcasting commitments, and competitive balance. For players, the lack of clarity affects preparation cycles and mental readiness.