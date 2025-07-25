‘Not Satisfied’ - Debutant Anshul Kamboj Aims To Improve His Bowling After India Debut

Young pace bowler Anshul Kamboj made his long-awaited debut for India in the ongoing Test series against England, but despite the milestone moment, the 24-year-old remains grounded and self-critical. Kamboj admitted he wasn’t fully satisfied with his performance and aims to work harder to fine-tune his bowling.

Kamboj, who has been one of the standout pacers in domestic cricket over the past two seasons, finally got his national cap amid injuries to India’s frontline pacers. Bowling alongside the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Mukesh Kumar, Kamboj showed glimpses of promise but also leaked runs during crucial phases.

“It was a dream come true to play for India,” said Kamboj after the match. “But I am not satisfied with how I bowled. I feel I can do a lot better, especially with my consistency and control.”

In his debut spell, Kamboj bowled with good pace and extracted bounce, but struggled to maintain line in overcast Manchester conditions. He returned with figures of 1/67 in 15 overs, picking up the wicket of England opener Ben Duckett, caught at second slip.

Eyes on Improvement, Not Headlines

Kamboj emphasized that he's focused on improving every day rather than celebrating prematurely. “The wicket I took was special, but I also know there were moments I let the team down by not maintaining pressure. I’ve already spoken to the bowling coach about areas I need to work on,” he said.

According to the team management, Kamboj’s fitness levels and aggression have impressed the coaching staff. India’s bowling coach Paras Mhambrey backed the youngster, saying: “He has the raw ingredients of a good fast bowler: pace, bounce, and attitude. It’s his first match, and with more exposure, he will learn how to adapt to different situations.”

Mentorship from Bumrah and Siraj

Kamboj credited senior pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj for guiding him during the match. “Bumrah bhai told me not to think too much and just bowl to my strengths. Siraj bhai kept telling me to stay patient. That helped me calm my nerves,” Kamboj added.

As India continues their tour of England, Kamboj will hope for another opportunity to showcase his evolving skill set, this time with better rhythm and greater impact.