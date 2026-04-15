Not Shreyas Iyer or Hardik Pandya, After T20 WC Glory Gambhir backs This Star as captain; eyes extension till 2028

According to recent reports, Gautam Gambhir is interested in extending his tenure as the head coach of the Indian men's cricket team through the T20 World Cup in 2028. While his original appointment in July 2024 was slated to run until the 2027 ODI World Cup, the former opening batter is now looking toward the 2028 tournament, which is set to be hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

As per a report from news agency PTI, Gambhir, who recently became the first individual to secure two ICC titles as the head coach of the Indian men's team on March 8, 2026, "is expecting a contract extension till the 2028 T20 World Cup in Australia."

Captaincy and Future Leadership

Reports also indicate that Suryakumar Yadav, the captain who led the squad to their recent T20 World Cup victory, remains Gambhir's preferred choice for the T20I captaincy. However, this preference may face scrutiny from the selection committee led by Ajit Agarkar, given that the skipper will be approaching 38 years of age by the time of the Olympics.

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A BCCI source provided further context to PTI regarding the leadership situation:

“Obviously Surya is now leading the team. But he also has to ensure that as a batter, he maintains a level of consistency in his performances. Obviously, he will lead in the UK, but after that, discussions going forward till 2028 could be purely performance-based."

A Tenure of Highs and Lows

Since assuming his role in July 2024, Gambhir’s track record in white-ball cricket has been exceptional. His achievements include:

2025 Asia Cup: Champion (100% win record).

2025 ICC Champions Trophy: Champion (100% win record).

2026 T20 World Cup: Champion (Successfully defended the title).

Despite these tournament victories, his leadership in the Test arena has faced significant backlash. Under his management, India has lost three out of six played series, including two historic whitewashes on home soil. In late 2024, New Zealand achieved a first by winning all three matches in India, followed by South Africa winning both matches of a Test series in India in November 2025.

While these poor Test results led to public calls for his dismissal, the BCCI maintained their support for Gambhir. That faith was rewarded when he guided the team to their most recent T20 World Cup triumph.