Not Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson emerges as front-runner to replace Suryakumar Yadav as India T20I captain: Report

A significant shift in leadership may be on the horizon for the Indian T20I squad as Sanju Samson is reportedly the primary contender to take over the captaincy from Suryakumar Yadav. This development comes as Yadav experiences a dip in form both at the international level and in the ongoing IPL 2026 for the Mumbai Indians.

Samson's Heroics

In contrast, Samson has maintained a high standard of performance, serving as India's leading run-scorer during their victorious 2026 T20 World Cup campaign with 321 runs. His prolific form has continued in the IPL for the Chennai Super Kings, where he currently leads his team’s scoring charts with 402 runs across 10 appearances, featuring two centuries.

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According to a report from Dainik Jagran, the selection committee intends to weigh IPL performances heavily when finalizing the rosters for the upcoming tours of Ireland and England. Should the selectors decide to provide Suryakumar Yadav with more time to find his rhythm, Samson is still expected to be integrated into the leadership group, potentially being named vice-captain for the European tours.

Leadership Transitions and Future Prospects

The BCCI is reportedly looking toward a more unified leadership structure as the 2027 ODI World Cup approaches. While Shubman Gill has been involved in leadership roles, discussions suggest that Shreyas Iyer could eventually transition into the captaincy for the 50-over format. The board’s objective remains a balance of grooming young talent while rewarding the consistency and experience of senior players.

The Status of Other Captaincy Contenders

Despite his successful tenure as the leader of the Punjab Kings—whom he guided to the IPL final last year and has placed strongly for the 2026 playoffs—Shreyas Iyer's immediate path to the national captaincy is less certain. Because he has been absent from the international setup for a period, the BCCI appears hesitant to appoint him to a top role immediately upon his return. His selection for the upcoming tours remains unconfirmed due to the high level of competition within the squad.

Additionally, while earlier reports indicated a strong possibility that Shreyas Iyer would be appointed captain, this latest report suggests selectors are not eager to hand him the role directly at this stage. Furthermore, some emerging reports suggest that Hardik Pandya is also being considered as a potential candidate for the captaincy.