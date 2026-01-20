Not Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav Confirms This IPL Star To Play For India In First T20I VS New Zealand At No.3

Ishan Kishan’s lengthy absence from the national side has officially concluded. Following his inclusion in both the T20 World Cup roster and the squad for the five match series against New Zealand, the Jharkhand wicketkeeper batter is confirmed to start in the first T20I in Nagpur this Wednesday. Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav verified on Tuesday that the 27 year old will occupy the crucial No. 3 position in the batting order.

Tactical Shift Due to Injuries

The opportunity for Kishan arose primarily due to the unavailability of Tilak Varma. Varma was sidelined for the first three matches of the series after undergoing surgery in Rajkot for an abdominal issue. While Varma has been discharged and is currently rehabilitating at the Centre of Excellence (CoE), his availability for the final two games remains uncertain.

With Varma out, the team management chose to prioritize Kishan over Shreyas Iyer to ensure the World Cup bound player receives adequate match practice. Addressing the selection of Kishan over Iyer for the first game, Suryakumar Yadav stated:

“No, sir. Ishan will play at No. 3. We picked him first, and he is in the World Cup team as well. So he deserves to play, and he hasn't played for us for a very long time. When we have picked him, I think he deserves to play. IF the positions of No. 4 or 5 were being talked about, then it would have been different. Unfortunately, Tilak is not there, so Ishan is our best bet.”

Ending a Two Year Hiatus

This match marks Kishan's first T20I appearance for India in over two years, with his last outing in the format dating back to November 2023 against Australia. His most recent international appearance in any format was a Test match against the West Indies in July 2024.

Kishan’s return follows a period of controversy where he was removed from the BCCI’s central contract list. This stemmed from a breakdown in communication with former head coach Rahul Dravid and chief selector Ajit Agarkar after Kishan requested to leave the South Africa tour midway through the assignment.

Domestic Form and Squad Depth

Kishan forced his way back into national contention through a dominant showing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). Leading Jharkhand to a title victory, he amassed 517 runs in 10 matches, maintaining a remarkable strike rate of 197.33.

The Indian squad faces further injury challenges, as Washington Sundar was ruled out following an injury sustained during the first ODI. Consequently, the selection committee added Shreyas Iyer and Ravi Bishnoi to the T20I roster.

Reflecting on the squad's health, Suryakumar remarked: “Injuries are part and parcel of sport. It is not in anybody's control. Obviously, we will miss Tilak and Washington, but at the same time, someone will get an opportunity, and I wish them the best of luck".