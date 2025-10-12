Not Shubman Gill Or KL Rahul, Mohammad Kaif Backs This Star To Break Virender Sehwag’s Triple-Century Record

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has lavished praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal following the young opener’s brilliant 175-run innings on Day 2 of the second Test against West Indies. Kaif went as far as predicting that Jaiswal is destined to break Virender Sehwag’s record of a triple century, underscoring the youngster’s prodigious talent.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal is a batsman with the patience to score big hundreds and set new marks. In his first 26 matches, his numbers are as good as Sachin and Virat. Scoring at high strike rate, his hundreds mostly put India on path to victory. Sehwag ka 300 wala record, Jaiswal hi todega,” Kaif said on X.

Kaif compared Jaiswal’s early career statistics to legendary Indian batsmen like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, emphasizing how the 23-year-old is already making a significant mark. Sehwag remains the only Indian to have scored more than one triple-century in Test cricket, highlighting the significance of Kaif’s prediction.

Jaiswal shines with phenomenal 175

Jaiswal’s remarkable innings came off just 145 balls, showcasing his aggressive yet calculated style. By reaching this milestone, he became only the second opener in Test history, after South African legend Graeme Smith, to score seven Test hundreds before the age of 24. Among Indian batsmen, only Sachin Tendulkar had recorded more centuries before turning 24.

Jaiswal resumed India’s innings on Day 2 and added to his impressive tally before his knock was cut short by a run-out. After his dismissal, skipper Shubman Gill took over, guiding India with a selfless 129 not out. Gill’s focus remained on the team’s needs rather than personal milestones, ultimately declaring India’s innings at a formidable 518 for five.

Jadeja and Kuldeep dominate West Indies

The pitch remained good for batting but offered assistance to spinners. Ravindra Jadeja (3/37) and Kuldeep Yadav (1/45) spun a tight web around the West Indies’ batters, restricting them to 140/4 in 43 overs by stumps. The duo’s combined effort ensured India maintained full control over the match, setting the stage for another comprehensive victory.

Jaiswal’s brilliance, coupled with Gill’s leadership and the spinners’ dominance, left fans and former stars like Kaif convinced that India’s young opener has the talent and temperament to rewrite record books in the years to come.

Jaiswal On Runout

“Run outs are part of the game, it's fine. There is always a thought to know about the team's goal and personal goals at the start of the day. I was trying to get in early yesterday. I was thinking of batting for an hour and it'd be easier to score later. Wicket is pretty good still, we are bowling well,”

Jaiswal said after the close of Day 2.