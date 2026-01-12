Not Sri Lanka - ICC Eyes Two Indian Cities In Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 Row

With less than four weeks to go for the T20 World Cup 2026, a fresh venue dispute has put the spotlight back on tournament logistics. The International Cricket Council is set to respond to the Bangladesh Cricket Board after Dhaka formally requested a shift of its matches away from India, citing security concerns.

Why Bangladesh Raised the Concern

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The BCB wrote to the ICC seeking to move Bangladesh’s group-stage fixtures from India to Sri Lanka. The timing of the request raised eyebrows across the cricketing world. The issue surfaced soon after Bangladesh fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman was released by IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders, reportedly following a recommendation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India. That development added fuel to the perception of strained coordination between boards ahead of the global event.

ICC’s Likely Response: India Stays Central

Despite the formal request, ICC sources indicate that the governing body is unlikely to approve a full shift to Sri Lanka. Instead, two Indian venues have emerged as preferred alternatives. Rather than Kolkata and Mumbai, the ICC is understood to be suggesting Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram as revised host cities for Bangladesh’s matches. Both venues have strong international hosting records, robust security infrastructure, and logistical readiness, factors the ICC considers non negotiable with the tournament fast approaching.

Why Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram Make Sense

Chennai offers experience, crowd control efficiency, and familiarity with hosting ICC events. Thiruvananthapuram, while newer on the global stage, has impressed with smooth operations and modern facilities. From the ICC’s perspective, a venue reshuffle within India ensures minimal disruption to broadcast schedules, ticketing, and team travel plans.

Bangladesh Government’s Role

BCB president Aminul Islam has made it clear that cricketing decisions alone will not determine Bangladesh’s stance. Speaking in Sylhet, he confirmed that the board remains in consultation with the government and awaits direct communication from Indian authorities on security assurances. That political layer has added complexity to what was initially seen as a logistical discussion.

Security Argument Under Scrutiny

The ICC is expected to counter the security concerns by highlighting recent examples of Bangladeshi officials operating safely in India. Senior umpire Sharfuddoula Saikat officiated in the India vs New Zealand ODI in Vadodara, reinforcing the ICC’s position that controlled sporting environments remain secure. This argument is likely to form a key part of the ICC’s formal reply to the BCB.

Time Pressure Before Tournament Kickoff

With teams scheduled to arrive in early February for training and acclimatisation, the ICC is keen to resolve the venue row swiftly. Bangladesh’s group matches are currently slotted for Kolkata and Mumbai, but any delay in decision making could impact preparation timelines and operational planning.

Bigger Picture for the T20 World Cup

The episode underlines how geopolitical sensitivities and player management decisions can ripple into global tournaments. For the ICC, maintaining tournament integrity while accommodating stakeholder concerns remains a delicate balancing act. A final decision is expected between Monday and Tuesday, with Chennai and Thiruvananthapuram currently leading the shortlist.